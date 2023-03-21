Sohail Khan Said Billy 247 News Proved Lucky for Mumbai Heroes

Mumbai Heroes face Bengal Tigers at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Mumbai Heroes won the game by 16 runs and qualified for the semi-finals. Mumbai Heroes needed a win to stay alive in the competition. He produced a fine all-round performance to win his last league game and seal a berth in the semi-finals. With the win, Mumbai Heroes grabbed two crucial points and moved up to the third spot with a total of six points.Bengal Tigers failed to win a single game in the competition and finished seventh on the points table. Karnataka Bulldozers topped the table in the league stage. They won all four of their games and finished with eight points. Bhojpuri Dabangs also won all their four league games but finished second due to a lower net run rate than Bulldozers. The Bulldozers had a net run rate of +2.438 as opposed to +2.175 for the Dabanggs.

In Celebrity Cricket League 2023, all eyes were on Mumbai Heroes, a formidable team composed of Bollywood actors in this league. The team is captained by Sohail Khan, brother of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whose association with the team and Billy247 News is proving lucky for Mumbai Heroes. The print of Billy247 news can be clearly seen on the jersey of Mumbai Heroes.Billy247 news is sponsoring Mumbai Heroes which brings you the fastest cricket news and ball by ball updates. Now it has been associated with Mumbai Heroes as well. Fastest and Best app for Cricket News.

Regarding this, Mumbai Heroes captain Sohail Khan said that like every time in Celebrity Cricket League 2023, this time also Mumbai Heroes is an important team with which association of Billy247 news is a positive initiative.We all should go ahead and welcome this. He said that we have seen Billy247 news covering sports events around the world which is commendable.It is also working in association with us, which is benefiting the team immensely.

Mumbai Heroes Vice Captain Riteish Deshmukh expressed happiness over the association with the team of Movie Billy247 news and said that it is a great thing that we have an association that understands our game closely and its branding. Has also been participating in All kinds of updates related to this app cricket are very easily available. Celebrity Cricket League has also been included in this and it has also joined the sponsor of Mumbai Hero in the league.