Solo Show of Paintings by Artist Seema Bhargava in Jehangir

These are works to be admired and enjoyed for their perspectives and for the creative use of pictorial spaces.

Paintings by Seema Bhargava

A Soulful Voyage: Melding Memories with Visions, a solo exhibition of paintings by Seema Bhargava, alumni of the college of arts in Delhi, will debut on May 23 at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. The artist has a breathtaking level of precision and attention to detail, but what truly distinguishes her is her capacity to stir up strong feelings in the viewer with her exquisite creations. She paints all of her landscapes in oil and in substantial sizes, giving the feeling to viewers that they may stroll into these scenes and inhabit their captivating realms. The basis for Seema's works was formed by her excursions to Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

These are works to be admired and enjoyed for their perspectives and for the creative use of pictorial spaces. They carry with them a contagious sense of wonder and it reawakens a wanderlust that most of us share. By weaving a rich tapestry of hues, forms, textures Seema Bhargava melds memories with her own visions on the canvas. As a monk humbly lowers his head while entering a monastery (as seen in one of her works), we are also swept over by a humbling sense of belonging, awe and oneness with the natural world. - Prayag Shukla ( Art Critic )

The show will be inaugurated by Mrs Sashi Tripathi w/o Vice admiral Tripathi C-in-C of western Naval Command. The exhibition is open to public till 29th may, 2023 from 11:00 Am to 7:00 Pm at Gallery No. 2 m.g. road, kala ghoda, fort mumbai.

From: 23rd to 29th May 2023

"Voyage" A Long Journey Through Canvas

Solo Show of Paintings

By Artist Seema Bhargava

Venue:

Jehangir Art Gallery

161-, B, M.G. Road,

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001

Timing: 11am to 7 pm

Contact: +91 98995 82995