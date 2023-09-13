Some's Professional Effectiveness Programme, IMPACT, Empowers Reverie Workforce

The unique, six-month programme breaks new ground in equipping employees with effective communication and key managerial skills.

Reverie CEO Arvind Pani, Rakesh Godhwani and a Learner

The School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME), an organisation that creates and delivers transformative Communication programmes for working professionals and companies, announced the completion of its professional effectiveness enhancement programme IMPACT. The programme was delivered to the employees of Reverie, a Bengaluru-based language technology company that specialises in text, voice and video localisation solutions.

The course was attended by 120 employees, and the graduation ceremony was held at the Koramangala Club, Bengaluru. A one-of-its-kind, holistic programme, IMPACT covered various effective communication skills topics, including the art of persuasion, leadership communication and crisis management effectiveness, among others. The entire course was based on SoME's unique Six Cs curriculum – Communication, Confidence, Collaboration, Competence, Creativity, and Curiosity.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Rakesh Godhwani, Founder & CEO, SoME, said, “We are grateful to Reverie for collaborating with us on this unique professional effectiveness and communication enhancement programme. When Arvind Pani, the CEO of Reverie, expressed his interest in working with SoME to aid the growth and professional development of its vibrant workforce, we were excited and ready! The aim was to empower every employee to tap into their potential and become a more confident and communicative professional and leader. The best part about this programme was that it was voluntary; and about 120 employees participated with great enthusiasm. I hope the experience has been as fulfilling for each learner as it has been for the SoME team.”

Arvind Pani, Co-Founder & CEO of Reverie, noted, “It’s important to encourage constant learning and growth at the workplace. The IMPACT programme has achieved remarkable success by boosting our employees’ confidence and enhancing their professional effectiveness in tangible ways. Rakesh’s masterclasses, conducted every month, were truly noteworthy, and so was the meticulously structured design of the programmes that adeptly provided solutions to the human skills problems faced by professionals at every level of the organisation. SoME’s methodical approach facilitated the creation of six distinct batches, each guided by a dedicated mentor. I would like to thank all the

Guides and faculty members from SoME for making IMPACT such a powerful programme. It has enhanced the way we work, communicate and achieve success at Reverie.”

Since its inception in 2018, SoME has designed numerous dedicated courses based on its unique ‘Six Cs’ philosophy. Through partnerships with corporates and prestigious educational institutions, SoME has delivered transformative and impactful programmes. To date, 3,000 learners across age groups from different parts of the world have graduated from the Bengaluru-based start-up.