The much-anticipated fragrance, "Arabic Sunset by Rawls," took the world of fragrance by storm as it made its dazzling debut on the evening of June 5th. The grand event, held in the vibrant city of Delhi, was an enchanting affair attended by renowned celebrity and makeup artist Kriti DS and her husband, Vijay Duggal. Notable personalities, top influencers, including the stunning Sonam Bajwa, and the Rawls themselves were among the attendees, adding to the allure of the occasion.

Kriti DS, adorned in a captivating black saree, exuded elegance and sophistication alongside her husband Vijay, who looked dashing in a well-tailored black suit. Their impeccable style and charm mesmerized the audience, setting the stage for an extraordinary experience.

The fragrance, "Arabic Sunset," offers a warm and alluring scent, skillfully blending notes of sandalwood, cedar, and spices. Its unique composition makes it a versatile choice suitable for both men and women, promising to leave a lasting impression.

The launch event unfolded with palpable anticipation as Kriti DS and Vijay Duggal took center stage, unveiling "Arabic Sunset by Rawls" to an enthralled audience. Kriti, renowned for her creative prowess as a makeup artist, radiated elegance throughout the event. Draped in a stunning black saree that accentuated her natural beauty, she effortlessly embodied grace and sophistication. Her flawless makeup further accentuated her features, solidifying her reputation as a makeup artist extraordinaire and a true style icon.

Vijay Duggal exuded confidence and charisma in his impeccably tailored black suit, complementing Kriti perfectly. Together, the couple embodied a harmonious blend of creativity, love, and a shared passion for delivering exceptional experiences.

The launch of "Arabic Sunset by Rawls" left an indelible mark on attendees. The fragrance's captivating essence and its promise of a sensory journey like no other captured the hearts of fragrance enthusiasts. With Kriti DS and Vijay Duggal as the driving forces behind this extraordinary perfume, "Arabic Sunset by Rawls" is poised to become an enduring gem in the world of perfumery, captivating fragrance connoisseurs with its allure and sophistication.