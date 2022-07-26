Breaking News
Song “Tujh Me Hi” featuring Actor Devesh Sharma wins audience’s hearts!

The song Tujh Me Hi, a new melodious music video, was released on 22 July 2022. The music video features Actor Devesh Sharma and Singer Asmita Jain. The song is composed and penned by Asmita Jain and the soulful track is crooned by the very talented singer, Asmita Jain. The director and videographer for this project is Rohit Filmer. The song is produced by Aish Buzz and released on their youtube channel Aish Buzz.

 

The teaser of the video was released on 20th July 2022 and the song got released on 22 July 2022. The story of the song revolves around a girl who is a die-hard fan of a celebrity and she writes a diary about him in which she shares her thoughts. 


 

The video features Devesh Sharma and Asmita Jain as the leads in the song. Actor Devesh Sharma is a TV actor and fashion model. He has worked as an actor in many Indian television shows, like Radhakrishna, Chandragupta Maurya, Vani Rani, SDDB. Singer Asmita Jain is known for her songs likes Pyaar Aadha Sa, Aadinath Shambhu, Chan Taare . They both hail from the small town opf Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

 

Talking about the song, Devesh adds, “It is a very beautiful song and it lightens up the atmosphere. That was the main reason I agreed to doing the music video. The audience is loving the song and we are receiving amazing feedback. I am surely looking forward to offers like these in future.”

 

 

