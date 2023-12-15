Sophiya Singh Takes the Stage as Miss India Tourism 2023

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 December,2023 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Sophiya Singh won the Miss India Tourism 2023 crown in this glamorous and competitive night.

Sophiya Singh


Glamanand Supermodel India, one of the Big 3 national beauty pageants in India was held on September 19th, 2023, at Zee Studios in Jaipur, where 18 talented contestants competed for Miss Grand India and Miss India Tourism titles.


Sophiya's path to the crown shows she is super confident and dedicated. Her strength and talents extend beyond looks. She is a successful, growing entrepreneur who transitioned from being a celebrated actor to starting a venture of her own. Her belief in herself and determination are truly inspirational and make her stand out.


"I am incredibly honoured and humbled to receive this title," said Sophiya, her eyes sparkling with joy. "It is a platform that I will use to advocate for positive change and empower others to reach their full potential." Sophiya's passion for social impact is evident in her dedication to various charitable causes, particularly those focused on empowering women and children.

As Miss India Tourism, Sophiya will not only represent India on the international stage but also serve as an ambassador for the country's rich cultural heritage and vibrant tourism industry. Her journey is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and beauty queens equally, proving that with confidence in yourself and a heart for change, you can achieve anything you fix your mind on.

Sophiya Singh's victory at Miss India Tourism 2023 is a celebration of beauty, talent, and determination. Her journey is an inspiration to us all, reminding us that with confidence and a passion for making a difference, we can truly shine.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sophiyasingh95/?hl=en

 

