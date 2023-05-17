Sounds Of Rainbow: A Colourful, Majestic, And The Largest Indo-German Music-Dance Event That Connects People From All Nations.

Germany hosts this incredible event showcasing India’s power and colourful diversity, also called “The Rainbow of Music.”

Over the years, the world has witnessed tons of intercultural events that have gone ahead in showcasing the true power of the whole art realm, attracting massive attention from people from across the world. However, this year in May, the 7th intercultural music and dance event, “Sounds of Rainbow”, took all the thunder for all the right reasons, hosting over 1000 participants. Initially, the event would be held in the neighbouring town of Kelsterbach and for the second time, it was held in the international city of Frankfurt am Main. Since this city is an important part of Germany, known for its economy, finance, and technology, it acted as a great host for the intercultural and social event.

However, India made massive headlines during the event, as the country has consistently held unique importance to Germany for so many different factors. A few of these factors include economic significance, with India rising as an economic power and the continuous growth and emergence of German companies and businesses in India across sectors. India is also the world’s largest democracy and a strategic partner for Germany in Asia. These and many other factors, like its cultural, political and economic significance, have exceptionally made India important to Germany.

The much buzz-worthy event called “Sounds of Rainbow,” an intercultural music and dance event organized by The KfK since 2017, a recognized non-profit and aid institution for the support and promotion of children, has remained a crucial factor that has helped India and Germany come closer and develop greater bonds. It has rightfully so remained a highlight of the culture and music scene of these countries, which has connected people through the power of music, dance, trust and love. It is an annual affair that brings people together from different cultures, backgrounds, and ages and strengthens friendship and the importance of community building. Sounds of Rainbow is also distinctive, for it goes beyond offering only entertainment to people. It is also about promoting understanding and tolerance between cultures, highlighting how music has a powerful impact on society at large. Different nations have been able to come closer through the event, thanks to the music and dance performances by various artists and bands from these countries, with their diversity in music genres, styles and vibe.

It is important to note here how, in the end, what really makes nations come closer is the power and positive influence of music, art, dance and the like, that help nations go beyond any conflicts. The event, through music and art, has been able to bring people together and promote understanding and trust with each other, becoming a significant platform for intercultural dialogue. What was even more incredible about the event was that it was open and accessible for everyone, and no admission fees were charged. Music and dance and any other art form have a language of their own, which is understood by all. India could bring its own splendid taste in music and dance to the event, and the colourful diversity of people resembled a beautiful rainbow. Even children had a ball of a time with coding, robotics, in-house child care and modern computer tech at the event.

Also called the Rainbow of Music, it saw varied performances, and the event was grandly opened by the lord mayor Mike Josef. Apart from political and business dignitaries, the event also saw the consuls general from India and other nations. Rahul Kumar, The Frankfurt Parliament Member, has remained the permanent initiator and organizer of this major music event. He served as the magistrate councillor in Kelsterbach from 2016 to 2019. After his historic election win in 2021, he was the first politician with an Indian migration background to get an official seat in Frankfurt am Main’s parliament.

Rahul Kumar further highlighted how the Sounds of Rainbow event saw a union of several people from a myriad of cultures and backgrounds of the world, which acted as a bridge of trust in the form of a colorful rainbow.