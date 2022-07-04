Spectacular poster launch of Producer Rajesh Karate Guruji's Hindi film 'The Creator', CID fame Dayanand Shetty to play a Scientist

CID serial fame actors Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava grace the poster launch of 'The Creator'

'The Creator' advocates a message of one world one religion, a world without borders is the unique concept that the producer Rajesh Karate Guruji has experimented with such a powerful concept.





Most of the upheavals and conflicts arise in the name of religion in the world. Almost every news channel carries breaking news about conflicts, differences, clashes and struggles are deep rooted in the differences in religion. It is to the credit of Producer Rajesh Karate Guruji that he is coming up with such a sensitive subject through his Hindi film 'The Creator'. A remarkable poster of this film was launched at Red Bulb Studio in Mumbai that carries a new avataar of CID fame Dayanand Shetty playing the protagonist in the film.





Also present on this special occasion, were actors Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava who are associated with popular Television serial CID. What a better way to show appreciation towards their friend and co-colleague Dayanand Shetty who is also an integral part of the investigative serial. A cake-cutting of the film The Creator also took place in the presence of producer Rajesh Karate Guruji, writer director Praveen Hingonia, actors Shaji Choudhary, Eliza Sehgal and Bushra Shaikh.





Having a spiritual bent of mind since over the last decade, Producer Rajesh Karate Guruji mentioned about a perennial questions that often arise in his mind, "What is happening in this world? Where has all the humanity vanished? Why are people so indifferent towards each other? Why is there such a hatred?"





Making a significant statement that carries logic, Rajesh further added, "Deeply analyzing these issues I realized that it is one single issue that has divided humanity. The issue of religion. But where is the religion of humanity gone? There is hate and violence all around in the name of religion. Hence the answer would be if there is one world, then we should have ONLY ONE RELIGION and most of the troubles and miseries of people will be over. My film 'The Creator' talks about peace and love. One can just imagine how the happy human life would be if there were no religions in the whole world, no borders anywhere in the world."





The film stars Dayanand Shetty, Arya Babbar, Anant Mahadevan, Raza Murad,

Rohit Chaudhary, Bhuvnesh mam, Jashn Kohli, Himani Sahani, Eliza Sehgal, Bushra Sheikh, Shruti Ulfat, Gurdeep Kohli, Gyaan Prakesh, Pramod Moutho, Shaji Chaudhary, Sanjay Swaraajand many well-known actors.





Dayanand Shetty is widely known as the tough detective Daya in the serial CID and whenever there is a mention of his name, one would visualize a tough CBI officer and the iconic dialogue 'Daya Darwaza Tod Do' (Break the door, Daya). So here is a twist that Dayanand Shetty will be playing the character of a scientist in the film 'The Creator' with a complete changeover of his image, looks and his body language is also very different.





Dayanand Shetty said, "I am playing the role of a scientist working in NASA for the first time in this film. I had to do a lot of homework for this character. The story is such that in this film an unexpected accident occurs in my family, which leaves the scientist badly broken and shattered. It is during this phase of his life that time he comes across a spiritual master and after that a new journey begins. The reality of today's society is being presented in this film and it is very much relevant to today's times. This movie has a message that we should not discriminate amongst ourselves."





Actress Eliza Sehgal said, "I have played the role of a Christian girl in this film. Our society still has a stereotype about love and marriage with someone belonging to another religion. The film - 'The Creator' is about the fact that the creator of all human beings is the same. Then why have we divided the human race into different castes and religions. I would like to thank the producer of the film Rajesh Karate Guruji, the director and the entire team for conveying such a wonderful message through this film.





Director Praveen Hingonia mentioned, "Our film promotes love and peace. There is no religion bigger than humanity, through this film we want to spread this message to the whole world. Man should be like a free bird, so that he can fly freely in the whole world."





Actor Shaji Chaudhary said, "The one who has created the world is the only creator. Then why have we divided it into many religions. No border in the world, no passport, no visa, no war, spread this message to as many people as possible."





Actress Bushra Sheikh said, "Some particular scenes in this film remind me of some incident that happened in my life. I have become very emotional in many places playing this character. In one scene I was crying as I could relate it to a similar incident happened to me in real life at the age of 14. I was in love with a boy, unfortunately he left me and that put me in such a situation that I had consumed poison and was taken to the hospital, but that boy did not come to visit me even for a day. One such scene is in this film when my boyfriend Ajay is in the hospital, I was feeling the same pain." Such is the intensity and sensitivity of Bushra that makes us eagerly wait for this film to release.