Splendour of beauty took centre stage at Cosmoprof India

The glittering Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards, which took place on December 7th at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, presented the best in the beauty business.

The thriving Indian beauty business was enthralled by the 4th edition of Cosmoprof India, a networking event held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from December 7–9, 2023. Over 9,000 people attended this large-scale expo featuring over 450 brands. The event took great pride in presenting country pavilions from Australia, Korea, Italy, Taiwan, and the UK, a testament to the collaborative efforts of local and international governments and associations dedicated to fostering enhanced connections and networking.

The glittering Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards, which took place on December 7th at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, presented the best in the beauty business. Showcasing the best companies from India's leading beauty show, this esteemed event was organized in association with industry trailblazers BEAUTYSTREAMS. Amidst an ever-evolving cosmetics market, BEAUTYSTREAMS meticulously curated the most inventive, sustainable, and enthralling products and services. These accolades, showered upon deserving winners, heralded an ode to the brilliance within the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram Phadnis merges fashion and beauty in a captivating collection at Cosmoprof India

As the night unfolded, all eyes gravitated toward the mesmerizing runway, where Vikram Phadnis, an esteemed icon in Indian fashion, unveiled an enchanting collection. In a captivating moment of transition, finalists and winners transformed from competitors to confident models, beautifully adorned in Phadnis's vibrant creations. Cosmoprof India orchestrated a visual masterpiece on the runway, a breathtaking crescendo to an evening dedicated to the pinnacle of Indian beauty. The event not only celebrated exceptional cosmetic products but also showcased the artistic brilliance of Vikram Phadnis, a renowned Indian fashion designer and film director, leaving attendees in awe on the opening night.

Vibrant hues, impeccable style, and sheer glamour define Vikram Phadnis’ new collection at Cosmoprof India 2023

The captivating elegance showcased on Vikram Phadnis’ runway extravaganza

Over 150 nominations were submitted for the 2023 Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards. Four finalists in each category were selected based on their innovative components, inventive formulations, and approachable designs. Looking ahead, the triumphant winners are set to take center stage at the esteemed Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna next March (21-24). Their exceptional products will command a prime-location installation, captivating the discerning eyes of the global beauty community. This exclusive platform catapults these Indian brands onto an international pedestal, promising a resplendent debut and an opportunity to etch their names in the archives of beauty history.

Vikram Phadnis commands Cosmoprof India’s runway with a bold and energetic presence