SportsKingdom International raises an undisclosed amount for its software business

Singapore-based SportsKingdom International Pte. Ltd. onboarded their latest investor in July 2022. SportsKingdom raised an undisclosed amount, and the funds will be used to scale the product-tech and increase the digital footprint.

SportsKingdom International Pte. Ltd. was started in 2017, with the objective of creating a global sports ecosystem led by a team of international sports experts backed by an experienced team of IT professionals. SportsKingdom builds digital products to inspire athletes across the globe and is in the process of building a global sports hub that benefits sports aficionados across the spectrum. The software arm provides solutions that support and reinforce sports businesses globally.

SportKingdom’s vision is to build the world’s biggest ecosystem (physical and online) for sports, coaching, services, and products.

Upon completing the fund-raise, Chetan Suryawanshi (CEO and Co-founder) said,

"We are so proud to have SportsKingdom recognised and valued by strategic investors. The current investment will help us focus on building and widening our product range as we create the best-in-class ecosystem for sports, coaching, services and products.”

SportsKingdom International welcomes Avijit Agarwal to Board of Advisors

SportsKingdom is privileged to welcome Mr. Avijit Agarwal to their Board of Advisors.

Avijit will be part of the core management team to evolve appropriate metrics to measure and manage growth and success. He will also guide the group company and subsidiaries in complying with the respective country’s laws and regulations.

Avijit has over 30 years of experience in financial markets, where he held a variety of trading and management roles in global banks across major financial centres all over the world. He has a deep passion for sports in general, and cricket in particular. He is based in Singapore and has an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj, Mumbai.

Chetan Suryawanshi (CEO and Co-founder) said,

"We are extremely delighted to have Avijit on board and we look forward to working together with him. He brings a wealth of experience that will contribute to SportsKingdom’s growth and success.”

The core team of SportsKingdom:

Chetan Suryawanshi – CEO/Co-founder Sesha Sayana Annam – CTO/Co-founder Prashant Naik – Advisor (Strategy) Venkatraman Sheshashayee – Advisor (People & Culture) Parag Dahiwal – Advisor (Enterprise SAAS Growth) Avijit Agarwal – Advisor (Finance and Corporate Governance)

SportsKingdom is headquartered in Singapore with regional headquarters in India and Japan. Subsidiary companies under the SportsKingdom umbrella are –

CricKingdom Cricket Academy by Rohit Sharma

FutbolKingdom (Football)

HappinessKingdom (Yoga & Fitness)

SportsKingdom Stores

SportsKingdom Software

