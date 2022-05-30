SpyMaster Lucky Bisht's life will soon make its way to the big screen!

As we know and we should let you know as well, renewed Spymaster Lucky Bisht is garnering a lot of attention these days and we have received exclusive information that a production house of great esteem is planning to make a movie on his adrenaline filled life that was once.

Lucky Bisht

Lucky Bisht was born in Uttrakhand in the Pithoragarh district and in between 2003 to 2019, he served various government agencies with diligence. Some notable agencies for which he delivered his services are - R&AW, NSG, Special Forces and many more.

A sincere spy, Lucky Bisht was located in North East, Haiti and many areas of Asia and Europe. For his exceptional service and dedication, Lucky Bisht was selected as the Best Commando from NSG in 2009.

When USA President Barack Obama was in India for the nation tour in November 2010, Lucky Bisht played an eminent role in arranging and taking care of his massive security detail.

Therefore to say that Lucky's life has been anything short of a Bollywood movie would be a wrong statement. During the course of his 16 year long career with the Indian government, Lucky Bisht was a part of many controversial events. His life took various dramatic turns and at a certain point, he had to face jail time against a murder charge but he was soon let go by the law authorities.

Very recently, India's most prolific crime writer, Hassan Zaidi sat down with Lucky Bisht and discussed various intimate details about his life. This YouTube was very well received by the public and gathered a lot of appreciation and interest.

This led to various production houses showing interest in Lucky Bisht's life. When asked and questioned about his statement on this news, Lucky refused to comment but simply mentioned that at the moment he is working as a writer in the Bollywood industry and very soon the public will be able to watch his web series and movies that he has written.

But we must say that the public should keep a look out for a movie on Lucky Bisht's life and it's only a matter of time that we will know which production house will make this movie!