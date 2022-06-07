Srushti Conservation Foundation, in alliance with HotStuffs, to promote Cause Merchandising

Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF), a not-for-profit company, has entered into an alliance with HotStuffs, leading Green Lifestyle marketers for 'Cause Merchandising’.

HotStuffs has grouped its offering under the categories “Mission, Moments & More”, committing to not using plastic and other hazardous material, promoting recycling, and responsible consumerism.

Dr. Deepak Apte, Managing Director at Srushti Conservation Foundation, established in January 2021, said, “We are delighted to partner with HotStuffs and support initiatives that help the enthusiasts learn about nature conservation entertainingly. Cause Merchandising is our attempt to get our message to the mainstream and create a connect with the cause among the youth.”

Mr. Rajat Jain, CEO – HotStuffs, said, “Our objective is to spread not just the awareness of Wildlife and Nature, but the products are part of our lifestyle, so buying one is not just a contribution, but a commitment to show your Care for the Environment at large and support initiatives such as SCF.”

HotStuffs - with the widest selection of products like mugs, travel mugs, flasks, bottles, and related accessories -will tap its existing distribution network by reaching out to the Online Retail, Modern Retail, and Special format stores. The company has also planned a platform approach for promotions and activations.

SCF will receive a contribution for conservation on the sale of each merchandise. “Refuse Single-Use” will encourage lesser use of plastics, especially concerning packaged water plastic bottles and disposable cups and tumblers. “Use Your Own” advocates that disposables (used for hygiene purposes) may be convenient but are not sustainable. The “WildFocus” concept celebrates wildlife art at its best and uses the products as a Medium of Environmental Awareness and Wildlife conservation. The trend is to appeal to the youth and the health-conscious customers and promote eco-awareness.

Dr.Deepak Apte’s career spans over three and half decades. His key areas of expertise are Marine and Coastal Biodiversity, Integrated Coastal Zone Management, Coastal Regulation Zone, Climate Change and Land Degradation and Nature Conservation related policies.

HotStuffs has enhanced its range to incorporate lifestyle merchandise on the theme of Sustainability (Green Lifestyle). The company has been involved as the officially licensed merchandiser for many global brands like Disney, Movie studios like Yash Raj Films, and IPL teams, and has a fully integrated, self-sufficient manufacturing unit and state-of-the-art tool room for maintenance and design development in Dahanu, Maharashtra.

SCFis engaged in biodiversity research, community-based conservation, restoration of degraded habitats, ecosystem-based solutions, climate change adaptation and outreach, and providing sound scientific knowledge for environmentally sustainable economic development, and has scientific and academic collaborations with Environmental Management Centre LLP and Ekonnect Knowledge Foundation, Department of Science & Technology and Department of Env & Forest of UT of Lakshadweep, Mangrove Foundation, Maharashtra, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, University of Guam and the University of Mumbai.

Visit http://www.hotmuggs.com/