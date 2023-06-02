Start A US Bank Account With Indian Passport And Any US Visa, Even Before Booking A Flight Ticket

US-based ZilBank has announced that it will accept bank account applications from Indians with valid US visas.

"Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the number of Indians relocating to the United States for business, employment, or studies. Opening a bank account is often one of the first steps for these individuals in settling into their new life in the US. However, opening a bank account as an Indian in the US can be complicated and may come with associated fees. For example, to open a bank account, one must provide identification documents such as a passport, driver's license, or state ID and proof of a US address, like a utility bill or rental agreement. To ease the burden on those who want a US bank account, ZilBank.com now offers new customers free checking accounts and debit cards," according to Zil Bank CEO Sabeer Nelli.

ZilBank is part of Zil Money Corporation, well-known for its b2b payments platform - OnlineCheckWriter.com. The payments platform is counted among the fastest-growing fintech in the US, and recently crossed the $50 billion mark in transactions processed, with 644000 registered users.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that opening a bank account in the US is not limited to those being physically present in the US. If they have a valid Indian Passport and a student visa or any other type of visa to the United States, Indians can open a US bank account. The bank account and debit card will be ready before they arrive in the United States. This feature is especially helpful for freelancers, accountants, and other back-office workers in India who work for US clients while residing in India. They can also use this FDIC-insured banking service to receive payments from US clients and transfer funds seamlessly to any Indian bank with just a click of a button.

A bank account is necessary for everyday financial transactions, building credit, and establishing a financial history in the US.

Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money Corp., an immigrant to the US from India, understands the challenges that Indians face in establishing themselves financially in the United States. However, he believes that access to fee-free bank accounts and debit cards can help make the process more accessible and affordable. With more banks offering these services, this trend will likely continue, making it easier for Indians and non-US citizens to establish themselves financially in the US.

Zil Money Corporation strongly focuses on India and has recently opened a global development center at Manjeri, Kerala attracting engineering and managerial talent from all parts of the country.

For Media Enquiries:

contact@zilbank.com

Reference: http://onlinecheckwriter.com/, https://zilmoney.com/ https://zilbank.com/