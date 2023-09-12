Breaking News
Stebin Ben: Heer Achhra Is A Good-Looking Girl, With An Amazing Screen Presence

Stebin, who has been entertaining the audience with his acting as well as singing for a long time now, becoming a sensation, is all in praise for Heer.

Stebin Ben and Heer Achhra’s much-anticipated music video Apney Pyar Ke Sapney was released some time ago, and there’s lots of appreciation and love pouring on it. Stebin, who is known for his charming personality, is seen opposite newbie Heer Achhra, who looks equally pleasing on the screen. Being their very first collaboration together, this duo looks like a dream on-screen pair. Helmed by Zee Music Company, the song is blooming on the net.


Stebin, who has been entertaining the audience with his acting as well as singing for a long time now, becoming a sensation, is all in praise for Heer. “Heer was so easy to work with. She was so much into the character, and I could feel it. Really enjoyed working with her. She’s a good-looking girl, and her screen presence is amazing. It was her first music video, but she smashed it. I wish her the best for all her future projects.”


Heer looks raw on the screen and gives and gives freshness to the music video. She has been paired opposite Tiger Shroff in the past for an AD Film… She is the latest pap favourite, who they call the National Cutie. With beauty and wonderful features, Heer has been grabbing eyeballs from around.

