STEM CELL THERAPY - A Permanent Cure for Avascular Necrosis of hips Dr. NAVEEN KUMAR LV

The incidence of Avascular necrosis (AVN) of hips has increased manifolds since the onset of Covid.

DR. Naveen Kumar LV

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: The incidence of Avascular necrosis (AVN) of hips has increased manifolds since the onset of Covid. This condition predominantly affects young and middle-aged people between 20 to 50. It is devastating to see the deterioration in their condition within a span of 6 months to 3 years, ending up needing a Total Hip Replacement at a young age. Timely intervention through an MRI scan and Stem Cell Therapy can help cure this condition and return to an active lifestyle.

Dr. Naveen Kumar LV at Sports Orthopedics Institute, Bangalore, has specialized in this field and has successfully treated thousands of people with this condition. He has 25 years of vast experience from the UK, Germany and India. He is concerned that a lot of people with AVN in India miss the opportunity to have this condition identified early enough to get appropriate treatment and cure.

ADVERTISEMENT

CAUSE

Avascular necrosis means loss of blood supply, leading to death of the bone. The blood supply to the ball of the thigh bone in the hip area gets affected due to an increase in the pressure in the bone. There are several causes for this, such as smoking, alcoholism, steroid use, diabetes, and radiation therapies can lead to this condition. Once the bone death occurs, the ball will start collapsing and become mushroom-shaped. As the joint congruity gets affected, it leads to arthritis.

CLINICAL DIAGNOSIS

Avascular necrosis starts as a hip or groin pain. Patients experience a gradual increase in the intensity of pain and stiffness. Patients often seek help after 1 to 2 months post-onset of the pain. If, at this point, it gets diagnosed with a prompt MRI scan, it will usually be in the early stages, either stage 1 or stage 2. In others, the diagnosis gets missed at this stage as appropriate investigations are not conducted. In many others, even after the proper diagnosis of AVN Hips, the treatment gets delayed due to a lack of awareness even among healthcare professionals. When patients arrive at the experts in this field, it is already late if they are in advanced stages, such as stage 3 or stage 4 of AVN Hips. In young patients with stage 1 or stage 2 AVN Hips, a simple procedure called Core Decompression with Stem Cell Therapy cures the condition completely.

HOW IS IT DONE?

The surgical procedure is done in 2 stages. In the first instance, a bone marrow biopsy is taken from the lower back. This procedure involves a thick needle aspiration of the bone marrow. The aspirate is sent to the lab to grow a specific line of bone-forming cells called osteoblasts. These cells are multiplied to reach a count of 100 million. This process requires around 4 weeks. Once the cells are ready, a second procedure is performed. This involves a small 3 cm cut on the side of the hip followed by drilling a small tunnel to the ball of the hip joint. The dead bone is cleared. Following this, cultured osteoblast cells are injected into the ball of the hip joint. Post-procedure, 3 weeks rest is recommended. Full recovery occurs in around 4 to 6 months.

ABOUT SPORTS ORTHOPEDICS INSTITUTE

Sports Orthopedics Institute, steered by Dr. Naveen Kumar LV, offers appropriate treatment for AVN Hips depending on the stage of AVN. With expertise in both Stem Cell Therapy and Total Hip Replacement, they provide a complete solution for the AVN Hip problem. The whole team of Doctors, Physiotherapists, Nurses and Support staff there are empathetic, caring and very professional in managing the patients with this problem.

Dr. Naveen Kumar LV says that the treatment for AVN Hips has come a long way in the last 15 years. Core Decompression surgery alone can improve the overall condition. However, with stem cell therapy, one can expect the best results, provided the treatment is started at the appropriate time. Early identification and appropriate treatment is the key to success in treating AVN Hips.

To Know more about Sports Orthopedics Institute, visit- Sports Orthopedics Institute - 1084, 2nd Floor, 18th Cross Rd, 14th Main, 3rd Sector, HSR Layout,â¨Bengaluru. To book an appointment, call atâ¨+91-9606624587

Dr. Naveen Kumar LV, MBBS, MS Orth, FRCS Orth (Eng), MCh Hip & Knee (UK), MSc Orth (UK), Dip SICOT (Italy), FEBOT (Portugal), MRCGP (UK), Dip FIFA SM (Switzerland), (FSEM (UK))