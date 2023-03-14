Step Into The Future Of Cinemas With Connplex Smart Theatre: A Revolutionary Cinema Chain

The movie theatre experience is now smarter - India ka Apna Smart Theatre.

Connplex is geared up to become the industry leader in smart cinemas, offering moviegoers an amazing cinematic experience with interactive seats and modern technology. The Connplex Smart Theatre cinema chain is looking to alter the way movies are seen. They are a decentralized franchise that has created a brand-new theatre network that offers audiences cutting-edge entertainment within a club-class setting that keeps them on the edge of their seats. The future is smart for cinema with Connplex.



Connplex is reinventing the movie-going experience by incorporating the newest facilities and technology to give moviegoers in Tier 3 cities a fully immersive and engaging atmosphere. An intimate cinema experience is created by the intimate seating area, which has 40–50 seats, luxurious sofa seats, duo/couple loungers, semi– and fully–reclining seats, and Dolby sound effects. They provide a one-of-a-kind, amazing experience that is incomparable. The intimate seating capacity gives viewers the impression that they are in the thick of the action on the huge screen, while the cosy reclining chairs make sure they can unwind in comfort as the cutting-edge technology and superior sound and picture quality transport the audience to the world of cinema. The precision of service with the innovative approach geared to the Indian audience makes Connplex, India ka Apna Smart Theatre.



Entrepreneurs Rahul Dhyani and Anish Patel are the minds behind Connplex. They both come from strong business backgrounds; Rahul’s main expertise has been in marketing and architecture, which was instrumental in launching Connplex, while Anish's background working in finance and legal helped the company develop exponentially.

Speaking about the Connplex model, co-founder Rahul Dhyani believes, “ The audience wants a more immersive and interactive experience from their cinema theatre. A smaller set-up in tier-three cities gives the audiences the perfect setting while easily providing them with all the luxuries of the multiplex experience. Our Smart theatres are made with an audience-first perspective. They provide a special mix of features that will undoubtedly surpass their expectations. Our state-of-the-art equipment, plush seating, and digital connectivity provide everything audiences could want to make their movie-going experience genuinely memorable.”

Anish Patel, Co-founder, of Connplex elaborated on the multiplex market’s need for the Connplex Smart Theatre, “ We wanted to offer moviegoers an alternative to the traditional multiplex model, which is slowly becoming outdated and no longer offers value for money to the businesses. Connplex provides the flexibility of options to customers. It can be the place to go for private movie screenings, whether you're planning a business event or just a night out with friends and family. We have a large collection of both new releases and vintage movies, so there is something for everyone. Also, you can place an advance order for food and beverages and even post a customized message for the big screen before the film begins.”

Films are evolving, and so are the means of consuming content. The new and intelligent way to enjoy movies is at Connplex Smart Theatres. This modern movie theatre experience, in a more intimate environment, with all the amenities of a multiplex, such as food and beverage options, digital payment kiosks for cashless transactions, advertising through smart TVs, loyalty rewards, etc., creates a unique experience for moviegoers. With 11,200 screens projected in the future, the Connplex Smart Theatre's innovative approach is expected to revolutionize the way people watch movies. The club class feels to the theatre-going experience gives Connplex the potential edge to become one of the biggest names in cinema distribution and theatre experience.