Step Into The Vibrant World Of Marina Scarmato’s Art

Introducing Marina Scarmato, the Up-and-Coming Artist Taking the Art World by Storm Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 6, 1995, Marina Del Pilar Scarmato is a rising star in the art world.

Despite dropping out of Miami Dade College, Marina found success in unexpected places, working at IHOP during high school until her senior year. A repeat customer from IHOP offered her a sales job at an aviation company, which she eagerly accepted. While working as a sales representative, Marina pursued her modeling career and took part in several runway shows, including Miami Swim Week 2018/2019 and Miami Fashion Week 2018/2019.

She even had the opportunity to work as an extra on Univision and VH1, and was even considered for Victoria's Secret's new image, although she ultimately didn't get the gig. In 2019, Marina was crowned Miss Doral USA for Miss Universe. But it wasn't until the pandemic hit that she saw it as a sign to shift her focus away from modeling and towards her true passion – art. As a child, Marina was already showing signs of artistic talent, receiving awards for her drawings and sculptures in school and museums/art galleries in Argentina.