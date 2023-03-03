“Stop looking for what you can’t, focus on what you can”- Sandeep Tripathi

Sandeep Tripathi was born in Raipur Chhattisgarh and grew up in a middle-class joint family. He never dreamt of an ordinary life, he worked hard to make his family proud of him.

He did his schooling and higher studies along with many sides work as well. He done Diploma in Electrical and electronic is done from Nagpur and pursued Bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Dimat college Raipur. He was very attached to his family. His journey of becoming the ‘best debut actor’ was not a bed of roses. He really worked hard to get the life he wanted and struggled a lot thereafter too.

He didn’t have a single easy day in his life for a long time. From working in a gym centre to working on the screen was a big journey for him. Sandeep Tripathi dealt with his share of trials and tribulations before living a life of comfort. He is a classic example of dreams not dying if one keeps them alive. He is very to all and welcoming people. Sandeep Tripathi loves modelling and acting along with fitness as well since his schooling. He worked as a trainer and owner of the training centre as well. He also provided personal training several times to needy students. He is a renowned fitness idol and a humble trainer at the same time.

Sandeep Tripathi says that “we should not give up on our dreams, odds and even are integrals part of the life and journey”. The audience loves to see him on the big screen. He started with short films and small tv series and slowly moved to commercial films. He was honoured with rewards many times and did his first film ‘Daanv’ and never looked back after that. After that, he did back-to-back several movies and now two more movies are about to see on screen ‘Kushti-Ek Prem Katha’ & ‘Dekh Jhan Fas Jaabe’. He also got titles of best actor and most handsome villain as well. He also participated in fashion shows in 2019 and won the title of ‘Mr. Knack’ due to his amazing personality and fitness.

We wish to see him on the big screen more and more in the upcoming movies in his stunning roles.