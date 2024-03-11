Strategic Investing: A New Tool That Redefines Market Analysis

Planify Corporate Action kits provide investors with an overall view and investment thesis to assist them in understanding the nuances of companies and startups.

Ever heard of Bloomberg, Capital IQ, Ticker tape, etc - sounds familiar, right? But what about platforms dedicated to the unlisted and pre-IPO markets? There are not many platforms that provide reliable and comprehensive platforms to access curated content, exclusive deals, and expert guidance on investing in startups, pre-IPOs, MSMEs, and unicorns, right? If yes, then we have found a new tool that has been developed by a leading platform that offers access to startups, MSMEs, pre-IPOs, unicorns, and more. This tool is designed to help investors make smarter and faster decisions in the unlisted space based on data-driven insights and recommendations.

One of the platforms that offer the tool for strategic investing is Planify, India's leading platform for startup funding and fundraising. Planify connects investors with entrepreneurs who are seeking access to top startups, pre-IPOs, unicorns, and MSMEs. Planify also provides various products and services to founders, under an umbrella with the name Prarambh such as pitch decks, investment decks, projections, due diligence, scorecards, and equity restructuring. Planify has a network of over 20,000+ angel investors and family offices and has facilitated over ₹350 Cr.+ worth of primary and secondary investments in private markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Planify’s subscription plans are a premium service that provides investors with access to everything they need to make informed and profitable investment decisions. Planify’s subscription plans come under two categories: Prime subscription and Pro subscription.

Investors can benefit from membership, granting them early access to research reports, valuations, newsletters, and exclusive updates on emerging startups, providing a comprehensive suite of resources to aid in their investment journey. Each plan offers different benefits and features depending on your investment goals and needs. The subscription includes stock recommendations, a masterclass, a cap table structure on different companies, financial analysis, and most importantly screening tool.

The tool also incorporates some unique features that make it stand out from other stock analysis tools. These features are:

1. Research Reports: One of the key areas where Planify has empowered accredited investors is providing comprehensive information about the financials of companies as well as their industries right at the fingertips of investors through Research Reports compiled by a dedicated team of Financial Analysts. Planify has a comprehensive database of over 300 research reports. Planify research reports cover various topics in-depth including peer comparison, key ratio, revenue segmentation, financial statement analysis, ownership structure & events. Planify Corporate Action kits provide investors with an overall view & investment thesis to assist them in understanding the nuances of companies & startups.

2. Stock Recommendations: The tool provides comprehensive stock recommendations that allow investors to segregate the companies into five buckets: buy, hold, sell, strong buy, and strong sell. The tool also provides target price recommendations for each stock, based on the company's fundamentals, growth prospects, and market conditions.

3. Screener: Investors can filter and sort the opportunities based on various criteria, such as sector, stage, valuation, growth rate, revenue, profitability, and more. The tool provides detailed information and analysis on each opportunity, such as the company profile, business model, competitive advantage, market size, customer base, financials, funding history, exit potential, and more.

4. Master Class: To cater to the burgeoning interest in the startup ecosystem, Planify has introduced the angel investing masterclass. This masterclass will offer valuable insights into the field of investments to investors. Planify Masterclass aims to help investors in clearing all concepts related to Angel Investments. There is a total of 13 units in this masterclass with each unit having small sub-units or modules covering various fundamentals in-depth.

5. Real-time News Tracking: The tool monitors and analyses the real-time events that affect private market opportunities, such as news, announcements, earnings, product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and more. The tool also provides the impact and implications of these events on the opportunities, as well as the user's portfolio.

6. Super feature: The tool also offers a super feature that allows users to create their custom criteria and parameters for filtering and sorting the opportunities, as well as generating recommendations. The super feature enables users to fine-tune and optimize their investment strategy.

Investors Perspective

Investors today are constantly on the lookout for avenues to diversify their portfolios and maximize returns. The tool offered by Planify presents a plethora of benefits tailored specifically for investors:

Access to Diverse Opportunities: Planify connects investors with a wide array of opportunities ranging from startups and MSMEs to Pre-IPOs and unicorns, offering access to segments of the market that are typically hard to find and access.

Planify connects investors with a wide array of opportunities ranging from startups and MSMEs to Pre-IPOs and unicorns, offering access to segments of the market that are typically hard to find and access. Data-Driven Insights: The tool provides investors with comprehensive data-driven insights and personalized recommendations based on their preferences, risk appetite, and portfolio composition. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, investors can make informed decisions aligned with their investment goals.

The tool provides investors with comprehensive data-driven insights and personalized recommendations based on their preferences, risk appetite, and portfolio composition. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, investors can make informed decisions aligned with their investment goals. Unique Features: From stock recommendations to real-time event analysis, the tool offers unique features designed to enhance the investor's decision-making process. Whether it's segregating companies into different categories or monitoring real-time events impacting market opportunities, investors gain a competitive edge in navigating the market landscape.

From stock recommendations to real-time event analysis, the tool offers unique features designed to enhance the investor's decision-making process. Whether it's segregating companies into different categories or monitoring real-time events impacting market opportunities, investors gain a competitive edge in navigating the market landscape. Secondary Investments: Planify facilitates secondary investments, allowing investors to access pre-IPO shares at competitive prices, thereby unlocking the potential for significant returns.

Conclusion

The tool offered by platforms like Planify represents a paradigm shift in how both investors and founders approach market analysis and investment strategies. By providing access to a diverse range of opportunities, data-driven insights, and personalized recommendations, the tool empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions and seize emerging opportunities in the private markets. Whether it's scaling business operations or forming strategic partnerships, the tool catalyzes growth and success in today's dynamic business environment.