Street Dogs Care and Awareness being promoted by Youtube Couple CrayLyf Rohit and Shilpa.

Rohit and Shilpa are a dynamic duo, who have taken the world of YouTube by storm. Together, they run their channel, CrayLyf Rohit, which has a whopping 950k subscribers.

Their content is all about travelling, pranks and creating awareness about social topics. They are a fun-loving couple who enjoy exploring new places and meeting new people.

Their journey began when they realised their shared love for adventure and creating content. They started with a small channel, uploading travel vlogs and prank videos. Their content was well received, and soon they started gaining subscribers. They took this as a sign and decided to take their channel more seriously. Their videos are filled with humour, fun, and an overall sense of positivity. They have a unique way of engaging with their audience, which has helped them build a loyal following. They are always up for trying new things and experimenting with different types of content.

Apart from their love for travel and creating content, Rohit and Shilpa are also passionate about animal welfare. They noticed the lack of awareness about street dog care in their residential society, and decided to do something about it. They started sharing their knowledge and experience with others in the society, encouraging them to take care of the street dogs in their area. They shared in their videos on how to care for street dogs, and what to do if they were injured or sick. They also encouraged people to adopt street dogs and give them a loving home. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, and they have received a lot of appreciation from the community for their work.

Rohit is not just a YouTuber, but also a tourism promoter for the government of Uttar Pradesh. He uses his platform to promote tourism in the state, highlighting the lesser-known destinations and activities. He believes that the state has a lot to offer, and wants to showcase it to the world. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, and he has been recognised for his work by the government. Their hard work and dedication have paid off, and their channel is now on the cusp of reaching 1 million subscribers. This is a significant milestone for any YouTuber, and Rohit and Shilpa are understandably excited about it. They have worked hard to create content that is both entertaining and informative, and their growth is a testament to their dedication.

Their success has not come without challenges, though. Being a YouTuber is not an easy job, and there are a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating a video. From coming up with ideas, to scripting, to shooting and editing, it can be a time-consuming and stressful process. However, Rohit and Shilpa have managed to overcome these challenges and come out on top.

Their success has also given them a platform to give back to society. They use their influence to raise awareness about social issues, such as animal welfare and environmental conservation.



They believe that as influencers, it is their responsibility to use their platform for the greater good.

In conclusion, Rohit and Shilpa are a power couple who have carved a niche for themselves in the world of YouTube. Their content is fun, engaging, and informative, and they have built a loyal following because of it. They are not just content creators, but also social activists who use their platform to raise awareness about important issues. With their channel about to reach 1 million subscribers, the future looks bright for Rohit and Shilpa, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for us next.

Article By - Vatsal D. Joshi 29th March, 2023 Mumbai, Maharastra India.