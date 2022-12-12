STRITVA – The Story of Every Woman

Recent work of a contemporary artist from Pune, Shetall has displayed in a solo art exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery , M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001 from 12th to 18th Dec. 2022 between 11 am. To 7 pm.

Shetall had her art education at L.S. Raheja School of Art, Mumbai followed by an advanced course in Arts at Sir J.J. School of Arts, Mumbai. She was a proud recipient of awards from Sir J.J. School of Arts, Mumbai, Art Society of India Award and Camlin Art foundation Award in the initial phase of her career. She displayed her thematic work in several solo and group art exhibition at prestigious art galleries at Mumbai, Jaipur, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune etc. She has also an experience as a designer for well-known brands like Gitanjali, Tanishq and Tara as well as a brief teaching experience in art college and Kala Niketan at Vasai and Navi Mumbai.

The present series illustrates her unique perceptions in an artistic style about various facets of womanhood via the story of every woman in different roles and responsibilities shouldered by her in life in pictorial visual expressions. She has illustrated various characteristics and qualities that are usually associated with women in the life journey which is an experience of being strong and vulnerable at the same time. The vivid works depict numerous ingredients and undercurrents that are normally associated with her role in life as a daughter, sister, wife and mother. The artistic presentation of her theme illustrates different feelings and sentimental mindscapes associated with womanhood in her life journey. She has endeavoured to depict women’s feelings, emotions, thoughts, her roles and vivid life experiences in a prominent way through her artwork. Being a woman, most of these experiences are via herself journey in different roles in life along with those observed and experienced by being associated/ involved in numerous activities around in various seasons and arenas in apt perspectives of visual arts. Her visual language of expressions is narrative and lucid as well as eloquent that easily shares a word with the viewer due to its simplicity and uniqueness.

STRITVA – The Story of Every Woman

