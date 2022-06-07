Students from JBCN International School bag over 2.5 MN USD in scholarships

It's that time of the year when students completing their education from international schools and junior colleges actively plan their future to pursue further education opportunities in India or overseas.

Naturally, students and parents demand the best in education, and some of the world's most renowned institutions in North America and Europe prove to be attractive destinations.

The wheels have already been set in motion for quality academic placements at international universities in a leading Mumbai based school. Students graduating from JBCN International School's 2021-22 IBDP and A levels batch have not only received offers from prestigious universities in North America and the UK but also received a record number of scholarships. The scholarships, which are in excess of USD 2.5 MN will make it easy for learners to access some of the finest educational institutions globally.

So far, these students have received placement offers from universities such as the University of California (Berkeley), the University of California (Los Angeles), Boston University, UMASS (Amherst), Oxford University, Cambridge University, Imperial College London, University College London, and The University of Toronto to name a few. The total scholarship amount is expected to grow further as more students secure university offers in the coming days.

JBCN has been a pioneer in Indian education for over three decades, managing 14 educational institutes at pre-school, national and international schools with a range of curricula such as International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE). The institute has four international schools across different locations in Mumbai. Speaking to Mid-Day regarding the scholarships, Mr Kunal Dalal, Managing Director at JBCN Education, stated, "Delivering stellar results is a matter of immense pride for us. At JBCN, we always aim for excellence, be it in Academics, Sports, or Performing Arts. We strive to provide progressive education to learners from diverse backgrounds to become global citizens, future leaders, and problem solvers. I want to congratulate all the recipients and their facilitators for their hard work. This inflow of scholarships and placements is a testament to JBCN's educational philosophy and expert faculty."

Vittada Badgeri of JBCN International School (Parel) has received a university offer to study Psychological and Behavioural Sciences (PBS) at the University of Cambridge which ranks 3rd in the world according to the 2022 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. Aditi Ahuja Sapru of JBCN International School (Oshiwara) has received an offer to study Economics and Business Studies at the University of California- Los Angeles (UCLA), which ranks 11th according to the 2022 College Factual rankings. Another learner Rishikesh Kanabar of JBCN International School (Borivali), has received an offer to study BEng Computing from Imperial College London, which was ranked 7th in the QS world rankings this year.

"We have the finest counselling experts in our schools with years of experience guiding learners through each step of the university application process - from career guidance to college applications. Career counsellors work closely with the learners from Grade VIII onwards to encourage them to think and plan their future. The learners' strengths, areas of development, and interests are assessed in detail through psychometric tests, workshops, and continuous interactions with these counsellors," added Mr Kunal Dalal while elaborating on the school's approach to career and university counselling.

JBCN International Schools have had a great year with impressive University placements and a record number of scholarships. The EduCreative learning programme has truly empowered the children to excel and reach for the stars.