Study MBBS in Russia story: A.K Educational Consultants’ first MBBS batch to soon pass out from the famous Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University

Dr.Amit Kamle along with the first Indian students batch celebrate their graduation from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University

A.K Educational Consultants (AKEC), one of the leading study-abroad consultancies in India, known for helping ambitious candidates secure seats at coveted Russian Government Medical Universities from the past 2 decades and more, is set to celebrate the graduation of the first batch of its M.B.B.S. (Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery) students. The batch will be soon ready to venture into the rewarding career of a doctor as they successfully bag their medical degree from the prestigious Kaliningrad-based Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University at the graduation ceremony scheduled on 5th July 2023. The ceremony will mark a new milestone by AKEC, given that, with this batch of M.B.B.S. candidates, the consultancy forayed for the first time in placing medical aspirants at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in 2017.

After the successful admission of the 2017 batch, AKEC, a Russian Government Medical Universities authorized company with more than 23 years of legacy in the educational consultancy domain, has helped thousands of medical students secure a seat across various State and Federal Universities in Russia. On the other hand, soon after the rigorous medical journey, which the experts at the AKEC team regularly guided, the final-year students will take the Final State Exam, popularly known as the GOS exam.

The GOS exam is the final step in the 6-year M.B.B.S degree program in Russia. The exam is divided into three sections: practical examination, multiple choice question tests and the oral exam, comprising discussion on medical situations and problems, differential diagnosis and treatment. Successful candidates will be awarded their graduation completion certificate with an official mark statement attached to the degree, marking the culmination of their experience abroad.

With the graduation ceremony nearing, an elated Dr.Amit Kamle, Director, A.K.Educational Consultants, said, “I am thrilled with the prospects of the graduating batch. Over the last 6 years, we have tirelessly guided the students to excel at their studies and every aspect of their study-abroad experience. We understand that leaving the comfort of one’s home and country to study in a foreign country can be aspirational and daunting at the same time; therefore we are thankful for the parents as well as the candidates for placing their immense trust in us, smoothening our efforts in taking them on a successful journey. The AKEC team feels happy and blessed that all the students of first M.B.B.S batch pursuing their degree at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University will soon be graduating.”

Attesting to the crucial role AKEC played in her medical career, Sonali Sardar from Mumbai, a final year MBBS student at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, said, “Dr. Amit Kamle sir has guided me and my batch mates in our journey towards becoming a doctor. At every step of the way, Dr. Kamle and his team of experts have supported and mentored us whole-heatedly. Be it providing AKEC’s expert guidance in our studies or other requirements around our stay here till graduation, AKEC has been with us right throughout.”

Praveen Sardar, Sonali’s father, added, “Dr. Amit Kamle and his team have arranged a Visa for me to travel to Kaliningrad to attend my daughter’s graduation ceremony. I thank him from the bottom of my heart for not just helping me share this special occasion with my daughter but also for guiding her to a promising career path. I feel that I have made a good choice in sending my daughter to Study MBBS in Russia through A.K.Educational Consultants.”

AKEC leaves no stone unturned in helping aspiring medical students get international exposure, which enhances their profile in the dynamic medical sector. Additionally, what makes AKEC an authentic consultancy for students and their parents is the fact that the company assists them in getting admissions to well-respected Russian Medical Universities like Kazan State Medical University, Moscow State Medical University, Volgograd State Medical University. AKECeans have an above 90 per cent passing rate in challenging Indian licensing exams such as the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination). Further, so that the graduates have a hassle-free transition to practice in India, AKEC also gears students early in their medical school journey to begin preparing for the FMGE and its soon-to-be successor, the NExT (National Exit Test).

Via its first-rate admission assistance that ranges from guidance with the application to solving logistical issues, AKEC, for more than 23 years, has fulfilled the dreams of numerous students by helping them get admissions into competitive programs across disciplines offered by notable Russian institutions. Therefore, A.K.Educational Consultants is resolved to carry that excellent track record of admission success with medical courses, paving the way for several well-qualified, foreign-educated doctors.

