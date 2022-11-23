Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Review: Best Chance Of Passing A Modern Drug Test

In this full Sub Solution synthetic urine review, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about how to pass a drug test using it.

You’ll learn how modern drug testing works, and how complex Sub Solution has to be to pass. Full Sub Solution instructions and tips for use are in this review, as well as comparisons with a couple of other top fake urine kits as well.

What Is Clear Choice Sub Solution?

Clear Choice Sub Solution has been around for 15 years, and the company Clears Choice since 2003.

It’s the #1 rated brand online. The feedback is incredible over this time. Highly rated by users, it’s the best chance you have of passing a drug test.

Quite simply, Sub Solution is the overall most complex formula, combined with the best heat maintenance method available.

How Complex Is Clear Choice Sub Solution?

Sub Solution is highly complex, definitely complex enough to fool most drug testing (unless unusual suspicion of scrutiny falls on your sample).

These are the highlights of its potency:

1. 11 chemicals found in real human urine

2. Contains urea and uric acid

3. Contains the right proportion of creatinine

4. Is balanced for ph. and specific gravity

5. Looks, froths, and even smells like human urine

6. Comes with heat activator powder

So this is fake urine which is definitely going to give you the best chance of passing a drug test under normal circumstances.

The only thing you can influence, other than smuggling it in successfully, is submitting it within the correct temperature range (between 90°F 100°F). Usually, fake urine comes with a heatpad. But, heatpads kick out variable heat and can fail. That’s the number one reason why people using synthetic urine fail.

Sub Solution gets around that problem completely by using heat activator powder. It’s a game changer, and I will explain how to use it in the instructions I’m going to give you in a minute.

The Biocide Problem And How Sub Solution Urine Fixes It

About four years ago lots of fake urine brands which had previously done okay started to fail drug tests.

It was noted on forums and social media by people in circles it talked about evading drug tests.

The failure rate was such a spike, and the brands stacking up so obviously, that it was suspected that there must be a footprint, a common ingredient, that the drug companies were looking for during validity testing.

The suspicion has fallen on biocide preservatives. These are the only thing people could find which were common to every single brand which had a spike in failures.

Clear Choice, the people who make Sub Solution, have confirmed officially that Sub Solution does not contain biocide preservatives or any other known footprint substance.

Sub Solution Instructions & Best Tips To Pass A Drug Test

Let’s now talk you through the instructions for using Sub Solution to successfully pass a drug test.

1. There’s no need to prepare the sample by heating it. All you have to do is mix the powdered urine with water. Fill the small bottle of powder up to the mark to line with filtered (jug filtered) water. Shake it gently until it’s clear.

2. Then, it’s about concealment. They can’t search you intimately for an unsupervised test. So, wear two pairs of underpants, and tuck the sample between them. That will keep it secure and in your crotch, where they cannot touch you directly. Then, put on baggy jogging bottoms and a casual top, so you look natural and disguise any bulge.

3. When you arrive to submit your sample, just before you go into the building, you’re going to heat it up to get it within the correct temperature range.

Tap in about one-third of the heat activator powder. Shake it gently until it dissolves and then carefully watch the temperature strip. Over about 60 to 90 seconds, it will raise the temperature. You should see a reading on the temperature strip (the strip is designed to register temperatures between 90°F and 100°F).

Watch carefully, because you don’t want the sample to heat past 100°F, which would mean no reading on the temperature strip. In that situation, you would then potentially add more and overheat the sample further.

Tap in a little more, until you get good reading as close to 100°F as possible but without going over. Then, tuck the sample back into your underwear, dispose of the heat activator powder, and submit your sample within 15 minutes, certain in the knowledge it’s within the correct temperature range.

Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix

Quick Fix is the best budget brand of synthetic urine that’s been around for 25 years. It only costs USD 40 for a full 3 fluid ounces bottle of premixed urine.

These are the characteristics that Quick Fix has:

1. Contains urea and uric acid

2. Contains creatinine

3. Looks like urine

4. Comes with a heatpad

So, if it doesn’t undergo any extra scrutiny, and the validity checks a basic, and if the heatpad doesn’t fail, then Quick Fix could pass.

But it cannot be recommended anymore. It used to be okay, but drug testing has moved on. A lot of companies now use electronic eCup testing, which can spot very basic fake urine like Quick Fix.

By comparison, Sub Solution is highly complex, containing nine more chemicals found in urine.

Plus, it not only looks like urine, but it smells like it and even froths like it. That curious LabCorp employee who sniffs it, or shakes it to see if it froths like urine, will not have their suspicion aroused.

Sub Solution Vs Quick Luck

Quick Luck is the only fake urine on the market that is more advanced than Sub Solution.

It’s actually a development of Sub Solution, its big brother if you like. It’s slightly more complex, and it’s premixed.

For that convenience, you will pay a premium. Quick Luck is USD 100 against Sub Solution costing USD 85.

Sub Solution is plenty good enough to pass any level of drug test. If Quick Luck will pass then Sub Solution will pass. You are really paying for the convenience of not having to mix a powder with filtered water.

So, if you want the ultimate convenience, get Quick Luck. But if you have time to mix it with filtered water, then save yourself USD 15 because both are almost identical in formula and both use the heat activator powder.

Sub Solution Fail Test: Reasons Why This Is So Rare

There are really only two reasons why Sub Solution would fail:

1. Someone got suspicious and subjected the sample to more than the standard test. There is no accounting for that and any fake urine would get caught out.

2. Far more frequently, the person submitting the sample messes up and it isn’t within the correct temperature range when they submit it.

As long as you understand it has to be submitted at between 90°F 100°F, and as long as you use the heat activator powder just before you go in, then you can minimize the chances of you ever having Sub Solution fail you.

Buying Sub Solution Urine On Amazon (Or Other Marketplace Site)

Do not buy Sub Solution urine on Amazon or eBay, or anywhere general. They will be fakes, and will definitely fail.

You cannot buy Sub Solution anywhere other than the official Sub Solution website.

Where To Buy Clear Choice Sub Solution Synthetic Urine

Test Negative is the official place to buy Clear Choice Sub Solution, and its big brother Quick Luck.

Sub Solution costs USD 85 for the kit. You’ll get the powdered urine in a flask to mix with water, and you’ll get a vial of the heat activator powder to mix to raise the temperature.