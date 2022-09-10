Subhash Ghai and Satish Kaushik release the music of Karan Razdan's 'Hindutva'

The audio launch of "Hindutva" was held at the JW Marriott , Mumbai.

The event had many celebs including the film's producer Sachin Chaudhary, director Karan Razdan and the entire cast was also present. Bollywood producer-director Subhash Ghai, Satish Kaushik, Ramesh Taurani and Kamal Mukut were present, too.



The cast of the film Aashiesh Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoriya, Ankit Raj and Anup Jalota were also present on the occasion. Singers of the film Madhushree, Anup Jalota impressed the audience with their songs. Music composer Ravi Shankar, lyricist Shweta Raj were also spotted.



The grand ceremony of this audio release started with Ganesh Aarti sung by Anup Jalota. Later, Karan Razdan called the cast, lyricist, and composer of the film on stage. The title song of the film was sung by Daler Mehndi. This was followed by Madhushree's performance.



Subhash Ghai said, "Karan Razdan is a very good friend of mine, he is a multi-talented personality. I have seen his film Hindutva and I have liked it very much. A very good message has been given in the film. Our culture and unity is portrayed well. This is a heart touching story of two friends. All the actors have acted well. I wish the film all the success and the entire team including Karan Razdan all the best."



Bollywood's famous actor director Satish Kaushik said, "Karan Razdan is my close friend. He has made the finest cinema in Hindutva. The songs of the film are good, the artists have also done a very great job."



Ramesh Taurani and Kamal Mukut also extended their best wishes for the film. Singer Madhushree, the singer of superhit songs like Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi shahad shahad, thanked Karan Razdan for the opportunity to sing such a wonderful song in such a great film.



Anup Jalota shared how he has not only sung a song in the film but also acted in Hindutva.



The film's lead actor Aashiesh Sharma was also very excited. He expressed his gratitude to Karan Razdan and shared how Hindutva has turned out to be a very good film in which his character is brilliant.



Actress Sonarika Bhadoria also looked quite happy. She described this role and this film as very important.



Ankit Raj shared how he is playing the role of Sameer Siddiqui and his hard work in the film.



Produced by Jaykara Films and PragunBharat, the film is written, produced and directed by Karan Razdan. The movie stars Aashiesh Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoria, Ankit Raj, Govind Namdev, Dipika Chikhlia, Anup Jalota, Agust Annand, Satish Sharma,Mukesh Tyagi. The film is produced by Karan Razdan, Sachin Chaudhary, Kamlesh Gadhia, Subhash Chand and Jatindra Kumar. Pen Marudhar will release the film. Zee Music Company has released the music of the film. The film is releasing on 7th October 2022 all over.

