Success has no age - Vibhuti Duggar, Founder- Project Purpose

When we look at life through a narrow lens, we only see what the lens reveals, but when you utilize a wide angle, you can see more of what's actually there. Success also involves adopting a more global view of life, which will reveal an abundance of choices.

Most of the time, we associate success with advancing years; "is it too late for me to try now?", as we age, our fear of failure prevents us from taking chances.

Is our advancing age truly what prevents us from achieving the goal we desire in life? Age was never a factor for our KFC founder, Colonel Harland Sanders created KFC when he was 62 years old, around the time that most people start thinking about retirement. Harland understood how to cook at the tender age of 7 when most of us can barely eat! At the age of 40, he decided to open his restaurant in Kentucky, which ultimately became the beloved franchise "KFC" (Kentucky Fried Chicken). He had a unique, homemade fried chicken recipe that the public adored. He distributed his recipe door to door and today everyone knows what it is worth.

No matter what stage of life you are in, the fire and enthusiasm to do something matter more than anything else. Instead of focusing on your age, it's crucial to establish what success means to you.

Big ambitions are not related to your age, where you are from, or even the lack of finances; instead, they are related to how desperately you want something and what would make you feel successful when you get it. Here, self-awareness is crucial; if I am aware of what I want from life, how I define success, my strengths and shortcomings, and the abilities and resources I'll need to get there, I will succeed.

Understanding what I want in life and why I want it is more important than knowing how to attain it. A neighbor once asked the owner of a dog who used to chase after every passing car, "Do you think your dog will ever be able to catch a car?" "My friend, the real question is what will he do if he catches one," the dog's owner grinned. One of my favorite stories is about how, sometimes, we go after things in life without planning what to do with them once we obtain them. When one has important goals, age, time, or location become irrelevant and one is driven to achieve more.

Self-doubt is more a result of a lack of self-awareness than of becoming older, passing time, or the limited amount of time left. With self-doubt, we sabotage our progress by moving one step forward and two steps back. One of the questions you can stop asking is "what if." If you keep asking questions like "what if it doesn't work," "what if I'm taking a risk at the wrong moment in my life," "what if I'm not suited for this," and similar ones, you'll find yourself in a downward spiral and unable to go forward.

Ask yourself, "How can I make it work?" instead. What options are there? What do risk reducers do? Can I make more possibilities to accomplish the same thing?

If all of your inquiries are focused on finding a solution, you will always be successful; but, if all of your inquiries are centered on raising doubts, you will constantly be let down.

So what side are you now looking at?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/vibhutiduggar/