Suhani Popli: The Rising Star of Jubilee on Prime Video

Born in Delhi, Suhani Popli, is a notable new performer for the Indian Entertainment Industry.

The multi-talented actor has been impressing audiences and critics alike with her exceptional acting skills and dedication to the craft. She has garnered a loyal fan following for her diverse roles, each of which she portrays with impeccable ease and authenticity.

Suhani's latest role as Meena Devi in the popular web series 'Jubilee', directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, has won her much-deserved praise. Playing an aspiring actress in the retro era, Suhani brings the nuances of a strong woman with a heart of gold to life. Her acting prowess is evident in every scene, and she leaves a lasting impact on viewers, waiting for the next set of episodes.

A St. Stephen's College graduate and IIM-K MBA, Suhani has been active in performing arts from a young age. Her passion for acting continues to grow stronger with time, and she has already made a mark in the industry with her impressive range of performances. She made her debut with a short but significant role in the first season of Anurag Kashyap’s 'Sacred Games'. Since then, she has appeared in various films, shows, and advertisements that have earned her critical acclaim.

Suhani's versatility as an actor is evident in the vast array of roles she has portrayed on both the big and small screens. In Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', she delivered a raw and overwhelming portrayal of Chitra, an acid attack survivor. In 'Bandish Bandits', she shone as Suzi, the sharp-tongued housekeeping manager who brought much-needed comic relief to the show. As Priyanka, the supportive best friend of the protagonist in 'GoneKesh', Suhani's charming and empathetic performance made audiences relate to her. For 'Palace Crimes', a popular show on Audible, Suhani lent her voice to multiple characters.

With an upcoming feature film, an anthology, and a short film set to be released on various OTT platforms, Suhani is undoubtedly a rising star in India's entertainment industry. Her undeniable talent and passion continue to impress audiences and cement her status as one of the country's most exciting actors to watch out for!