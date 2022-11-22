Suniel Shettys Globally Acclaimed Children Film Has An Asia Premiere On 22nd November At Iffi Film Festival.

Suniel Shetty starrer "Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil" directed by Swaroop Raj Mederra is all set for it's Special Screening [ Asia Premier ] at 53rd International Film Festival of India in goa after a successful World Premier at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival(TIFF).



The Film is produced by AISHWARYA YADAV,SACHIN JAIN, PRASHANT KALE ,SHRIYA TORNE & DHRUVA KARUNAKAR under the banner of Navaras Entertainment in

association with SCRIPTO productions keeping in mind the importance of Overall Mental health of Children & Psychological issues that Students face due to Study Pressure & with a vision of creating 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. The movie is a heart warming story of a young boy from the slums getting an opportunity to study in an English medium school by the principal of the same school. The story follows the journey of children with of various social strata coming together to stand for each other.

"Whether it's a girl or a boy, whether they live in a slum or in a skyscraper, Everyone deserves to have an opportunity" is also one of the central idea of the Film. Creative Producer Saiwyn Quadras(famed screenplay writer of Mary Kom, Neerja, Parmanu and Maidan) and Vishal Kapoor who has written the screenplay and dailogue have together well crafted the story with realism and innocence. "Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil" is a playful drama with emotions and joy about unconditional friendship.