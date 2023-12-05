Suntec Energy Systems Debuts High-Efficiency Water Heater Heat Pumps For Substantial Energy Savings

This new energy-saving product minimizes the requirement for supplemental electric resistance heat.

Suntec Energy Systems, one of the major heat pump suppliers in India, is thrilled to announce its commitment to providing the highest quality products and services for its customers and promoting substantial energy savings. Suntec Energy Systems debuts Heat pumps for domestic, commercial & industrial applications.

This new energy-saving product minimizes the requirement for supplemental electric resistance heat. It provides an additional opportunity for electrical consumption savings, making it a unique and efficient option for domestic, commercial & industrial applications

"More applications are switching to water heater heat pumps to reduce their carbon footprint, make substantial energy savings, and reduce heating costs. And, Suntec Energy Systems is innovating the water heater category to deliver green solutions for its customers," says the Founder of Suntec Energy Systems. "With its outstanding performance and unique designs, the Suntec water heater heat pump makes the right solution for commercial water heating needs and a high-efficiency alternative to electric resistance and gas water heaters."

Designed to promote a green environment, Suntec's water heater heat pumps ensure a continuous supply of hot water at all times. Suntec's water heater heat pumps provide customers with impressive energy savings of up to 75% compared to conventional electric water heaters. Its robust set of high-performance features and a trailblazing design matches the current and modern system.

The Founder adds, "Our company continues to advance the heat pump water heater category, delivering benefits the best benefits of refrigerant-based technology to generate hot water. Our products will save a whopping 75% of energy, updating efficiency standards for water heaters while saving customers an astounding amount on their annual bills and preventing climate-warming carbon emissions."

With a focus on innovating the water heating segment, Suntec Energy Systems is helping industries save money, reduce energy usage, and their carbon footprint. Their energy-efficient water heater heat pumps combine Suntec’s unique heat pump technology and refrigerant-based technology, raising the bar for heat pumps for commercial use.

An ISO 9001-2015 certified company, Suntec Energy Systems specializes in the import, distribution, installation, and maintenance of water heater heat pumps for a variety of industries. It strives to meet customer expectations with energy-efficient alternatives to electric resistance and gas water heaters.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Suntec Energy Systems is committed to consistently expanding its operations not only in India but also in its neighbouring regions. They deliver high-temperature heat pumps for industrial hot water, and more.

Their ground breaking catalogue of water heater heat pumps encourages the use of energy-saving options as a way for industries to move towards a clean energy future. The water heater heat pumps from Suntec Energy Systems do not use any fossil fuels, promoting a green environment. It uses only 25 percent of electrical energy and gives 100 percent output.