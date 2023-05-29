Breaking News
Supriya Joshi To Release Her Next Song”Mandirwa “Soon.

Updated on: 29 May,2023 05:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
This Song is Featuring - Supriya Joshi (Singer) and Nea Shrivastava (Actor)

As we know that Supriya Joshi has done Doctorate in Music. She has a strong, classical background learned from Ustad S. Sheik Indore and Kirana Gharana.
Later she has learned the music from the legends like Suresh Wadekar, Late Shri Ravindra Jain, Dr. T Unni Krishnan Mandirwa is a modern interpretation of a traditional Raaga Bhipalasi’s classical Bandish.


In the video, The song conveys the emotion of a lower middle-class office-going girl. Supriya is one of the top singers and Songwriters of hindi Music Industry nowadays. People love to listen to her songs and eagerly wait for her projects. So here’s the good news for the fans of Supriya Joshi. Because she is coming up with her new song named “Mandirwa’.

Supriya Joshi to captivated her fans last year by delivering back-to-back hits like FITRATI', “Ishq di dubki’ 'BEET GAYE DIN',  and many more. The Singer has started 2023 on a good note as she is all set to release the first Traditional Raaga Bhipalasi classical bandish song of the year ‘Mandirwa’

Moreover, the first look poster of the song has been shared by Supriya Joshi herself on his official social media account. Supriya Joshi took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, where she looking ecstatic in a traditional avatar. The post has made her fans excited as she announced her new song.

Instagram Handel - @iamsupriyajoshiofficial

Check the picture on her Instagram

Supriya Joshi has always pleased the listener with her soulful tracks videos and albums. Known for her recreations, the singer is also famous for her Live shows that take place abroad and many more events performed in India by her.

The music is created by Dev. Guitar designs by Sanjay Das(Bapi) The video is beautifully shot and edited by Ashray Goyal where he has shown the real Mumbai life.
Online Promotion is done by VD MEDIA { Vinay Singla} Go and check it out.. 



