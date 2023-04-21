Surat’s Julahaa Sarees launches Eid campaign ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’

With this wholesome campaign being promoted during the festivities of Eid, Julahaa Sarees also intends to promote the tenets of our Indian heritage amongst the vast audience spread across the country.

With the festive season underway, Julahaa Sarees has launched a new campaign called ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’ that aims to establish Traditional Indian Sarees as an integral part of our innate gifting culture in India. The campaign weaves in a story of two women from different religions, ages and backgrounds who, on the day of Eid, choose to transcend barriers and build a bond of love and understanding.

With this wholesome campaign being promoted during the festivities of Eid, Julahaa Sarees also intends to promote the tenets of our Indian heritage amongst the vast audience spread across the country.

A brand that has introduced modern practices such as process automation and capital-intensive machinery, Julahaa Sarees has also adopted the art of weaving through advanced technology and initiated its practice in Surat Textile Market. Blending the traditional with the new age, this fastest-growing saree brand is the epitome of bringing tradition back to the modern consumer. Recently, the brand launched ‘Julahaa Celebrations’, which upon its release, officially became India’s First Saree Gifting Brand.

Speaking about her experience on set, National Award Winning Actress Neena Kulkarni said, "Working with the team was a lot of fun. They were a new, young, spirited bunch of people, and I enjoyed myself. The whole production was organized very well! The team from Julahaa Sarees was well-organized, dignified & polite throughout our collaboration. Their sarees are truly sophisticated and vibrant. I was genuinely impressed and simultaneously humbled when they gifted me their saree. It was a wonderful feeling! I am excited to try them out! A great opportunity to show a bit of my saree swag also!"

Sudarshan Budhia, MD & CEO of Julahaa, spoke about the campaign as a whole, saying, “Working on a campaign on this scale has been really refreshing for us. This one is special for us because a lot of emotions were involved with this campaign. For a long time, we have been looking for an opportunity to promote our traditional ancient heritage and our Indian culture of gifting. Simultaneously, we wanted to redefine gifting altogether by putting intent & purpose behind it. We were feeling as if, in today’s world, the very act of gifting was losing its old charm and its sheen. So, we decided to bring both to the table. Our tagline, ‘Gift, Dil Se,’ perfectly captures what we feel about gifting. It should be done from the heart. Neena Ji was extremely courteous, a true professional, and so fun to work with. It was a splendid experience to capture her on screen. We hope to collaborate with Neena Ji a lot more in the future for sure! But till then, we will have her memories with us forever.”

Inhouse Creative Director Mr Yogesh commented on the planning & strategy process and said, “Planning for this campaign was exactly the kind of challenge we were looking for. The basic concept behind this campaign was always to promote our Indian heritage and culture, but this time, we also wanted to focus on the aspect of gifting and how we, as a brand, are redefining it.

After a lot of back and forth, we finally closed in on an idea and finalized it. Once the planning was done, the most strenuous part had just begun. After lots of coordinated efforts between our in-house team and the people on set, we were finally able to capture the essence of our campaign perfectly. And we saw the great response online, so that was fantastic validation for us! Looking forward to more projects like these for sure!”

About Julahaa Sarees

Julahaa Sarees is a B2B saree manufacturer & distributor based out of Surat with a production scale of making 35 lakh metres of sarees and sending out 18 thousand sarees for delivery daily.

Julahaa's expertise lies in making traditional Indian sarees for all major Indian festivals & occasions and for all Indian ceremonial wear. This brand also includes sarees for gifting in various ranges for interested customers. Their sarees feature unique & popular motifs from all parts of India, and each saree undergoes stringent quality checks before packing. The sarees are made by expert artisans recruited from all over India who work with the highest quality of close-to-silk material. The sarees have the unique feature of having highly intricate and rich weaving work on their ‘pallus’.

Started in 2014, Julahaa is India's fastest-growing saree brand, with over 200+ top-rated distributors across India and 60+ in-shop stores in over 35 cities. The brand has previously collaborated with popular celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shefali Jariwala, Sonalee Kulkarni & Shweta Tiwari.