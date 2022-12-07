Breaking News
Suresh Ganesha, Dj Rink, Rupali Singh, Mannu Sharma and Ron Mohan spotted at Aamir Meer's Live performance

Updated on: 07 December,2022 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aamir  Meer Delhi based singer now becomes the king of live singing in Mumbai, he moved to dream city in 2017 started from small shows, now he sung Title track  of popular show ghum hai kisi ke pyar me on star plus, sung in choti sardarni on colors, performed 700+ shows, Chann mahi aaja song album with 6 millions views,


 Performed with mithoon in coke studio live in Delhi



And now next song is coming with India’s popular youngest dj hardik .. lyrics ,composed, singing by him only and music by dj hardik and song with India's no. 1 female dj Rink, sung, lyrics and composed by him only.


 Designer Suresh Ganesha :The first time i heard Aamir meer perform, i was seriously blown away by his energy and the way he connects to the crowd, i enjoyed a lot that nite at his full power pack show and not only about voice performance he have a very stylish personality with friendly nature .

 Director Mannu Sharma : Aamir Meer is one of the finest Live performers india has produced and his original songs are amazing, looking forward to working with him soon.

 Dj Rink : Aamir is one of my fav singers in the country when it comes to performing live and he is a gem of a person and have collaborated in many songs with him and coming up with the brand new original song and it’s amazing to work with him and many more to come.

Ron mohan : Was great seeing Aamir  the other night , he has an amazing voice and very talented singer. He sang some good tunes which made my heart rejoice and a singer like this will go very far and have great success . He is indeed an amazing artist.

Actor Rupali singh : Aamir very sweet and an amazing guy,who actually make people go crazy with his voice and he is very down to earth person, love his voice, love the way he behaves like a gentleman.

