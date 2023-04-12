"susbio distrupting sewage treatment: india's leading waste management firm founded by akshat tyagi & raghavendra suryavanshi"

Akshat Tyagi & Raghavendra Suryavanshi

Sustainable Biosolutions (SUSBIO) Private Limited, a company that offers sustainable solutions and technologies for environmental problems, is quickly making a name for itself in the Indian waste management industry. Co-founders Akshat Tyagi and Raghavendra Suryavanshi, both biotechnology postgraduates from BITS Pilani, Goa, established the company in 2013. Their mission was to create sustainable solutions that don't harm the environment.

SUSBIO offers a range of environmentally friendly products, including sewage treatment plants, Bio-digesters, bio-toilets, and organic waste composters. Their products are suitable for different scales, from households to large corporations.

One of their notable products is the SUSBIO® SBR, a revolutionary sewage treatment technology developed in collaboration with INRA, a French government institution. This technology fulfills both Indian Pollution Control Board and European norms.

Another product is the Prefabricated JOHKASOU, a breakthrough Japanese technology for sewage treatment, which SUSBIO offers as a channel partner. This prefabricated, fully automated technology requires negligible electricity consumption and produces zero sound.

SUSBIO's rapid e-composter is another innovative product that can convert organic waste into compost in just 24 hours. This automated machine can convert food waste, garden waste, and other decomposable solid waste into manure with an 80% reduction in volume and negligible moisture content. This eliminates the foul smell and pest issues typically associated with traditional OWC machines.

Akshat Tyagi and Raghavendra strongly believe that a leader must direct, educate, guide, and train their team while setting an example for team members to follow and excel. They prioritize their employees, treating them as they would their own families. Proper training and a good working environment keep their employees motivated and aligned with the company's goals.

Like any enterprise, SUSBIO has faced challenges and roadblocks, particularly in initiating its venture when established market leaders already dominated the market. However, they overcame this obstacle through their belief in their capabilities and their ability to deliver top-notch products and solutions that won the trust of their clientele.

The co-founders recognize that being ignorant about the technical aspects of a business is a prominent challenge for entrepreneurs when it comes to scaling their business. They emphasize that technology is one of the most critical factors for growth and sustainability in a competitive market. As the market evolves quickly and customers always need updated technology, an entrepreneur with a long-term vision should always look into the drawbacks of their technology and keep improving it for sustained growth.

Akshat Tyagi and Raghavendra Suryavanshi have a diverse range of products and services related to solid and liquid waste management and recycling lined up for the coming year. They aim to continue adding new technologies and products to their line-up while expanding pan-India. They envision SUSBIO as one of the leading and trustworthy companies in India for waste management planning, implementation, and consultancy.

SUSBIO is redefining the norms in the Indian waste management industry. Their sustainable solutions and technologies offer environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional waste management methods. With the company's leadership and emphasis on employee well-being, SUSBIO is well-positioned to continue making a positive impact on the environment and society.

For more information visit: https://www.susbio.in/