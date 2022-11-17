×
17 November,2022
BrandMedia |

The vegan and cruelty-free brand Serein launched its new luxury collection ‘House of Serein,’ with a spectacular event. The brand showcased various categories including makeup, apparel and leather handbags through different booths.

Sustainable fashion brand Serein launches its new collection ‘House of Serein’


Each and every segment was put up in a manner that reflects their true essence and the designs. Along with all this, the invitees also got to enjoy numerous things like customizing lipsticks to handbag counters. They also got to witness a fashion show that became the highlight of the show and left everyone speechless.  Television personality and businessman Zorawar Kalra, influencers Mohit Hiranandani, Steffi K, Shruti Sinha and television actor Amit Tandon were also the guests at the event.


While talking about Serein and the motive behind launching it, the founder Muskan Mundhra says, “ With Serein we aim to contribute to the change that people are trying to bring in the fashion industry. With more awareness about the significant environmental impact of the livestock sector, vegan fashion goods are now favoured not only for their support of animal freedoms and rights but also because they are sustainable alternatives. In order for the fashion industry to improve its methods, lessen environmental impact, and help garment workers, sustainable fashion businesses are essential. At Serein, our ultimate goal is to have a system that provides top designer clothes with every collection and that too without leaving a negative footprint.”



Serein was incepted on April 18, 2021, as a subdivision of Mundhra International under Mundhra Logistics. The startup which provides sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free fashion has all of their apparels and handbags made out of plant-based leather and recyclable materials. The name of the brand is derived from the French word Serene and it stands by its name to further combine peace of nature with aesthetics and ethics. The products they provide cater to all the luxury demands of people while always keeping the ecosystem in mind. With the launch of ‘House of Serein,’ now they are ready to once again create a stride in the world of fashion.


