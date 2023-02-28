Suumaya Industries: A Journey of Innovation and Growth

Suumaya Industries started in 1985 and transformed in 2015 to become a new-age conglomerate specializing in the supply chain management of varied products like: agricultural commodities, PVC, metals, and textiles.

Faces behind the success of Suumaya Industries

Suumaya Industries, a Conglomerate Company in SCM of Agro commodities, PVC, metals, and textiles, has been on a journey of growth and innovation since its inception in 1985. The company, which started as a single entity, has now transformed into a collection of parent and subsidiary corporations that function as a single economic entity.

Suumaya Industries started in 1985 and transformed in 2015 to become a new-age conglomerate specializing in the supply chain management of varied products like: agricultural commodities, PVC, metals, and textiles. With parent and subsidiary corporations functioning as a single entity, Suumaya Group has expanded into the retail industry through its brand, Suumaya, and the FMCG industry with its initiative, Suuvidham, and also ventured into logistics through its tech-driven brand, Transs. With a commitment to innovation and growth, the company aims to provide seamless logistics solutions and cater to global needs while building on its conventional business of women's apparel and textiles.

The core team of Suumaya Industries comprises individuals with a zeal, enthusiasm, and vision that surpasses their ages. The CMD of the group, Ushik Gala, is the driving force behind the organization. He started young at the age of 16 and transformed a traditional business into the new-age conglomerate it is known for today. The CFO of the company, Dhwani Dattani, is an expert in the field of accounts and finance and has been a catalyst in the company's growth. The VP-OPS of the company, Ishita Gala, is an efficient manager of processes and people and has been a great driving force in growing the retail segment of the organization.

The company's prime vision is "Consumer satisfaction" and is committed to innovation-led growth in its respective industries. Each company of the Suumaya Group is working towards solving a bigger problem in its respective industry with a customer-centric approach at its core.

Suumaya Industries is growing with a unique combination of youthful talent and experienced personnel. The company recognizes the pivotal role its employees play in its success and is dedicated to empowering them. Committed to creating a sustainable and responsible business, Suumaya invests in innovation and technology to drive growth in India's core sectors while also expanding into new verticals such as retail, logistics, and commodity supply chain. With its focus on building a better future for society as a whole, Suumaya is poised for continued expansion and success.