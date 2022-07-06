SwadeshiVIP, the emerging A2 Cow Milk brand in Delhi NCR, is Live now on Apple App

SwadeshiVIP, A2 Cow Milk brand in Delhi NCR, is Live now on Apple App Store & Google Play Store

To add some organic values to your life, SwadeshiVIP is now one click away! One of the best A2 diary brands in the country finally launched its newly curated app. The app is now live on Google Play Store and Apple Play Store. Technology has once again proven to be a ladder to connectivity by making favourite A2 milk-based items available at home. SwadeshiVIP is a team of 4th generation dairy farmers bringing the goodness of carried-over milking techniques with century-long experiences. Intending to deliver pure quality and Adultering-free organic A2 milk, SwadeshiVIP has delivered milk and milk products in several regions through the website and is all set to serve the organic A2 dairy products via the SwadeshiVIP app.

On the occasion of the SwadeshiVIP official App launch, Founder Narendra Kumar and the SwadeshiVIP team cherished great moments together during the cake-cutting ceremony. The Gau-lover turned dairypreneur is surely keeping the spirits high.

The founder Mr. Narendra Kumar reveres cows and keeps them as his own. He says, “This fast-paced world has forgotten traditional significances; SwadeshiVIP is our collective endeavour to revive the desi dairy farming culture that can never be matched by any conveyor belt milk products". SwadeshiVIP has now begun its journey to try and reach millions of homes all over India. The whole brand is built as a cruelty-free approach without any use of chemicals like detergents, hormones, or antibiotics.

Their aim is to delegate time and effort to make people realize how organic A2 milk products bring you one step closer to your fitness goals. It is a fact that A2 milk rises way above A1 milk when it comes to nutrient-dense content. And that's not all; it helps you enrich your immunity, health, skin, and hair. Researches also prove that it does not irritate your gut and cause indigestion or other gastrointestinal issues. It also aids cure health problems like anaemia, insomnia, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, etc. There's a lot more in the box.

The visionary person behind revolutionizing organic dairy culture, Mr. Narendra Kumar, said, "The quality of milk in the capital is not as per the good health standards, despite India being the largest milk producer in the world. Packaged milk lacks in terms of freshness and purity as it comes through long supply chains. Thus, in order to raise the freshness and purity quotient up, we are delivering A2 milk in high grade glass bottles."

Another one of SwadeshiVIP's recent initiatives is a brand new SwadeshiVIP store in Sector 137, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The store has all the dairy products, such as A2 Gir cow ghee, A2 Gir and Sahiwal milk, A2 chaas, Dahi, A2 paneer, etc. It is such a delight to see such progress, from grazing 20 cows to soaring high in the dairy sky, all on the basis of their finest service, honesty, and transparency to customers.

If you're someone on a trajectory to fitness, now is your time to go desi with SwadeshiVIP!

Get The Official SwadeshiVIP apps now:

Android: http://shorturl.at/gkOR2

Apple: http://shorturl.at/lQY47