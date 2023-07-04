Swami Anand Arun: Illuminating the Path of Inner Awakening, Guided by Osho's Teachings

Swami Anand Arun, a spiritual luminary of Indian and Nepalese origin, has embarked on a transformative journey from his early years as a seeker to becoming an internationally renowned teacher in Osho's lineage.

Born in Nepal, Swami Anand Arun's spiritual quest began at an early age. With a deep yearning, he delved into various spiritual traditions, seeking answers to life's existential questions.

His journey took a significant turn in March 1969 when he met Osho while studying engineering in Patna. Swami Anand Arun, drawn to Osho's magnetic presence and the transformative potential of his scientific teachings, became one of his first initiated disciples, embarking on a lifelong love affair with his master that has continued 50 years on.

He became an integral part of the first Puna Ashram established by Osho, immersing himself in the vibrant spiritual community. As a testament to his commitment, Swami Anand Arun willingly took on humble tasks, working as a garbage man and kitchen cleaner, guided by Osho's Zen stick, representing the path to spiritual growth through surrender, trust and devotion.

Swami Anand Arun's dedication to Osho's vision extended beyond the ashram walls. When Osho embarked on his world tour in 1986, Swami Arun hosted him in Nepal for 45 days, laying the foundation for a deeper connection. Continuing the profound mission that had started about a decade back when Osho entrusted Swami Anand Arun with the responsibility of starting a movement in Nepal, Swami Anand Arun established a small center called Asheesh in his own home, which was also the first center of Osho in Nepal. Osho declared him Bodhisattva and Archarya in 1984. In 1986, Osho appointed him Director of Mediation and Spiritual Growth of Osho Mystery School.

For over 30 years, Swami Anand Arun has conducted thousands of camps and gatherings across major Indian cities, sharing Osho's revolutionary techniques, such as Dynamic and Kundalini meditation, designed specifically for the modern man and his busy lifestyle. His profound insights and compassionate guidance have touched millions of people, sparking personal growth and spiritual transformation.

Swami Anand Arun's influence can be found in several thriving communes in Nepal, including Tapoban in Kathmandu, Osho Upban in Pokhara, and Osho Jetban in Lumbini, where hundreds of people can live and meditate. Furthermore, he was instrumental in establishing Osho Nirvana in San Diego, USA, and over 100 centers in India, Russia, Ukraine, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, and the United States. Notably, he inspired the establishment of the Osho Gangadham ashram in Rishikesh, a haven for seekers in India's spiritual capital.

The impact of his persistent efforts have resulted in the initiation of over 100,000 people into Osho Neo-Sannyas in Nepal and India, as well as thousands more in over 20 countries worldwide. The President of Nepal bestowed upon him the Prabal Janasewa Shree Award for his contributions to society in encouraging meditation and his assistance in addressing mental health concerns, substance misuse in youth, and raising environmental awareness. The renowned English daily Annapurna Express named him one of Nepal's 50 visionaries.

His literary contributions further demonstrate the commitment of Swami Arun to spreading Osho's message. He is the author of numerous books, including "In Wonder with Osho," "Lone Seeker, Many Masters," "Panchsheel," "Sant Darshan," "Sant Gatha," "And Antar Yatra" as well as his most recent "Mystics and Miracles," which offers captivating insights into his spiritual journey and mission. Swami Anand Arun is a true embodiment of Osho's life-affirming message of love and meditation with celebration.

In the footsteps of his beloved master Osho, Swami Anand Arun continues to illuminate the path of self-realization and a deeper understanding of life's mysteries. His teachings and presence remind us that the quest for Truth is a lifelong adventure full of wonder, growth, and possibility.