SWAN ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS STRONG QUARTERLY RESULTS AND ATTRACTS GLOBAL INVESTMENT

Swan Energy Limited

Swan Energy Limited, a prominent player in the Indian energy sector with diversified interests, has announced impressive quarterly results that have caught the attention of both investors and industry experts. The company, listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), is currently trading at Rs. 301 per share, and it appears poised to offer multibagger returns in the coming months.

One of the standout developments for Swan Energy Limited was the recent investment by France's largest fund, "Société Générale," which acquired 20 lakh shares at approximately Rs. 305 per share. Combined with its recent high-profile acquisitions in Veritas India Ltd and Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNEL), this significant investment not only reflects confidence in Swan Energy's potential but also signals growing international interest in the Indian energy and defense sector.

Robust Quarterly Performance

Swan Energy Limited's latest financial report for the quarter has shown remarkable growth across various key indicators:

Revenue Growth: The company reported a staggering 208.89% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue. This surge can be attributed to the company's expansion into new markets and the rising demand for natural gas.

Net Profit: Swan Energy recorded a net profit of Rs. 144.82 crores, which marks significant growth compared to a YoY quarterly loss of Rs 49.5 crores and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) profit of Rs 62.14 crores. This achievement can be attributed to effective cost-saving measures and the remarkable surge in revenue by adapting to changing market dynamics.

Future Growth Prospects

Swan Energy Limited's positive quarterly results are a clear indicator of its potential for future growth. Several factors contribute to the optimism surrounding the company:

Renewable Energy Focus: The company's commitment to renewable energy projects aligns with global sustainability trends and positions Swan Energy for long-term success.

Greenfield Port with FSRU LNG Terminal: The commissioning of its upcoming LNG terminal in Gujarat is a significant milestone that can significantly boost the company's revenue and expand its market presence with 90% of its initially capacity already tied-up.

Shipyard with nation’s largest drydock: Swan Energy in consortium with Hazel Mercantile Ltd has recently acquired Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd, which is located in Pipavav, Gujarat with one of the largest private shipyard facilities including the nation’s largest drydock combined with the nation’s thrust on defense spending as well as ‘Make-in-India’, position itself well to grasp this opportunity.

Company Overview

Swan Energy Limited is a well-established Indian conglomerate with diverse business interests spanning textiles, real estate, energy, petrochemicals, ports and defense/shipyards. Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the company has consistently demonstrated impressive growth and profitability, initially from presence in textile to real estate and now diversified interests.

The company’s forward-looking approach, with a focus on renewable energy and the upcoming commissioning of its FSRU LNG terminal, as well as stake in RNEL positions it as a key player in India's dynamic energy sector.

Moreover, Swan Energy Limited is committed to environmental sustainability and has received recognition for its transparency and disclosure of sustainability information, earning the GRI Sustainability Reporting Award.

Strengths and Future Outlook

Swan Energy Limited stands out in the industry for several reasons:

Diversified Portfolio: Swan Energy’s portfolio of soon to be commissioned under-construction ports/projects and recent high-profile acquisitions in Veritas India Ltd and Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNEL) are ready to catapult Swan Energy into the big league of oil, gas & chemicals, ports and defense & shipyards

Adaptability: Swan Energy’s presence across various sectors are poised to benefit and capitalize the dynamic landscape of: transforming policy drivers (Make in India, % of gas in Primary Energy mix) demography driven consumption (LNG, Liquids, Petchem/ PVC etc), evolving supply chains (China +1, Defense / Shipyard / Green Ship breaking/recycling) increasing premiumization + urbanization (Real Estate)



Strong Financial Performance: Swan Energy has consistently achieved robust growth and profitability.

Renewable Energy Focus: Its commitment to renewable energy projects aligns with future energy trends.

Environmental Responsibility: Swan Energy's dedication to environmental sustainability sets a positive example in the industry.

Overall, Swan Energy Limited is a well-managed company with a promising future. Its diversified business approach, strong financial performance, commitment to sustainability, and strategic investments indicate that it is well-positioned to capitalize on the evolving energy landscape and become a leader in the sector. Investors and stakeholders are eagerly watching as Swan Energy continues to make strides in the energy industry.