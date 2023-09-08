Swarnaganga Jewellers Successfully Launches Navi Mumbai's First bridal Jewellery Boutique "Kathaa Fine Jewels"

The highlight of the grand launch was an exquisite fashion show featuring a stunning collection of jewellery curated by "Kathaa Fine Jewels" in collaboration with celebrity designer Archana Kochhar.

"Kathaa Fine Jewels" in Collaboration with Celebrity Designer Archana Kochhar Swarnaganga Jewellers, renowned for excellence in the jewellery industry for 25 years, proudly announces the grand launch of "Kathaa Fine Jewels," Navi Mumbai's premier bridal jewellery boutique. This milestone event was celebrated with a spectacular fashion show premiere, in collaboration with the renowned celebrity designer label, "Archana Kochhar," at Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kathaa Fine Jewels" is set to redefine bridal jewellery in Navi Mumbai, offering a unique fusion of tradition and contemporary elegance. This venture by Swarnaganga Jewellers is a testament to their unwavering commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

The highlight of the grand launch was an exquisite fashion show featuring a stunning collection of jewellery curated by "Kathaa Fine Jewels" in collaboration with celebrity designer Archana Kochhar. Adding to the glamour, the event's showstoppers included Simrat Kaur Randhawa (known for 'Gaddar 2'), Ishita Raj ('Pyaar ka Punchnama'), and the renowned designer herself, Archana Kochhar, known for her iconic designs. Archana Kochhar also designed the costumes for the show, promising an unforgettable visual spectacle.

The grand launch event was organized by Swarnaganga Jewellers, led by the visionary trio of Mahesh Bafna, Ashok Bafna, and Anil Bafna. With over 30 years of collective experience in the jewellery industry, they started as pioneers in gold jewellery manufacturing and ventured into the retail space with the trusted brand Swarnaganga. Their journey, marked by numerous achievements, has now led to the inception of Navi Mumbai's first bridal jewellery boutique, "Kathaa Fine Jewels."

"Kathaa Fine Jewels" offers an impeccable range of high-end, exclusive bridal jewellery, from the time-honored Flawless Heritage and Temple Jewelry to the enchanting Polki and diamond jewellery. Kathaa promises a treasure trove of choices for discerning brides-to-be.