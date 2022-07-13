SWARNENDU BHUSHAN: Son of the soil unveils the secret of his roots through his thrilling book

We are a reflection of our culture and childhood, and our work documents it in the finest way. The stories we hear in our childhood have a way of coming back and motivating us to create something grand.

Swarnendu Bhushan with his book Mir Qasim’s Tunnel

Swarnendu Bhushan is a technocrat who now practices his expertise in the financial sector. He has over 20 years of cross-cultural and cross-functional experience across industries. For the last decade, he has been working as an equity analyst and advising domestic as well as foreign institutional investors.

It was during his grind of writing cutting-edge research reports for institutional investors that he realized that the art of conveying was as important as the subject. This kindled the fire of writing in him. As the world knows, all a writer needs are the spark of an idea, and his idea was located back at his birthplace.

Being the son of India’s historical hotspot, Munger, Swarnendu grew up around legends, folklores, and stories. As a child, he was very curious about ancient architecture, and it was then he decided to pen down the storm in the form of his book. He feels that Mir Qasim’s Tunnel is a story that will connect with the readers and ignite curiosity. This story is set in the present day. In a strange turn of events, the fascination of three youngsters about Mir Qasim’s Tunnel is turned into an obsession. What results is a thrilling and mysterious journey through the dark, dilapidated and dangerous tunnel of the eighteenth century. The exploration pushes them to the limit of their courage, determination, and intelligence, with death lunging at them from hidden places. Each of the friends brings a unique set of strengths. While Binod is immersed in science and logic, Rakesh has immense physical strength, and Shakti is an expert on religious scriptures. As they get united, work step-by-step, facing fatal encounters, what unravels before them are ancient secrets that blow them off their feet!

Swarnendu believes that education can pave the way for the individual as well as institutional growth. He is an alumnus of the world’s most renowned institutes. Since his graduation from IIT Kharagpur in 1997, he has intermittently taken career breaks to pursue higher studies at the National University of Singapore and the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

The book creates an enigma that attracts the reader to explore its depths. It is set in the quaint city of Munger in Bihar, located on the banks of the river Ganga. It was historically known as Anga Pradesh, and it is also mentioned in the epics of Mahabharta and Ramayana. Mir Qasim’s Tunnel was released in May 2022 and had been getting positive reviews from readers across India.

Swarnendu’s journey across the striking contrast of career practices is remarkable. His finesse in amalgamating the factually historic elements and mythology sets his work apart. He is currently working on his next book named ‘The Crystal Eye’ about a thrilling pursuit of an adventure. With a flourishing career in technology and finance, literature is surely going to be his next feat. Swarnendu’s story is an inspiration for everyone to dream big and grow out of their comfort zone. It is true when they say miracles happen where comfort ends.