Swastha se Shiksha tak, an initiative for children by Child Help Foundation

Child Help Foundation, a Pan India, non profit organization, is an activity NGO that works for the welfare of underprivileged children across India.

The NGO has been working for the last 12 years to uplift underprivileged and weaker sections of society. Founded in 2010 by Mr. Sunil Varghese, Mr. Rajendra Pathak, and Mr. Jugender Singh, Child Help Foundation is nationally recognized for inspiring and empowering people into the culture of giving and bringing about a positive change in the lives of children and society at large.

Under one of their ongoing initiatives called, Swastha se Shiksha tak, the Foundation is helping underprivileged children suffering from terminal illnesses. The NGO provides emergency medical support by giving them financial assistance and extending this help for their education too. This helps children recover to the new normal post their medical treatment.

With this initiative, the NGO is trying to fulfill the educational dreams of the children and boost their motivation to continue their studies amidst the difficult scenarios of beating illnesses and the struggles of daily living.

In the month of October, Child Help Foundation also organized another activity called Daan Utsav for a week. This initiative was about donating various necessary items and food to the needy.

This initiative of Daan Utsav was executed at various places in Mumbai by the Child Help Foundation team. Under Daan Utsav initiative for, Say No to Plastic, underprivileged children made paper bags and distributed to shop owners, street vendors and other needy people to enable them to replace every single plastic bag. This activity was conducted at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The paper bag making was volunteered by CHF and the distribution was volunteered by Filaantro, the crowdfunding partner of CHF. The NGO has also distributed food to the underprivileged across the country.

Also, on the eve of World Animal Day, under the Daan Utsav campaign, Child Help Foundation and Filaantro donated 36 dozens of Bananas and 15 kilograms of Jaggery to Cows at the Hanuman Seva Trust, Malad East, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Further, in the month of October 2022, Child Help Foundation launched a Baby Feeding Centre in collaboration with Alkem Foundation at Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai, for nursing mothers and infants and plans to launch this service in other hospitals too in Mumbai.