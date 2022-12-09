Swastika Investmart provides a one-stop solution to SME & MSME sectors

In India, there are more than 6 crore Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Amit Pamnani

In India, there are more than 6 crore Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Hence, they are called as the backbone of the Indian Economic structure. However, this sector remains underdeveloped for long time due to accessibility of the limited resources, lack of awareness about alternate means of finance and growth strategy.

Furthermore, SMEs are generally ill-equipped to manage with investor due diligence requirements and at same time to comply with strict norms and regulations of government authorities. It is observed that SMEs are promoter driver and lack professional management and automation. This put promoter on the toes with involvement in day to day activities of the company while growth and exploring new orbit goes oversight.

Although government promotes the SME sectors through different means including tax reliefs, loans, social support and financial support so far, but for growth and strategic consultancy point of view a professional mentor or advisor are required. For the same there are management consultant, Investment bankers who plays substantial role to assist SMEs and improve their chance of success and scale. Investment Bankers is key for companies that seek long-term corporate investment, to sustain innovation, value creation and growth.

Let’s take a case of our clients at Swastika Investmart Ltd. (https://www.swastika.co.in/) those who wish to grow but needed a Launchpad for IPO or growth advisory to expand their business organically, our professional team suggested the right business strategies, suitable capital structure and best funding source. Those client are flourishing in term of revenue, profitability, new territories, professional team, wealth creation etc. We had help over 25 SMEs in bringing their IPOs on NSE & BSE and advised over 5 companies in raising venture capital funds.

As SEBI registered merchant banker Swastika provides a one-stop solution to young and small businesses for all their financial needs and provide consultancy for the expansion. Our MSME Investment solutions include corporate debt, private equity funding, syndicated loans, Venture capital funding, Angels investment funds etc. There is a need to look beyond traditional way of financing and understand how different instruments can serve different financing needs at specific stages of the life cycle.

We support these enterprises to become not only well equipped in terms of capital but also supporting SMEs in developing strategic vision and planning for the growth of their businesses. We provide advisory related to capital restructuring, CFO consultancy, growth mentoring, Valuation, ESOPs planning and above all making them “investment ready” companies. Our aim is to improve the quality of business plans and to become part of their growth journey.