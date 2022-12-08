Syed Anis Nizami - a young and aspiring Sufi serving the Creator’s creation.

Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin is the international Sufi Centre where people of all faith visits the shrine of his holiness Hazrat Khawaja Syed Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi, a 12th Century Sufi Saint who spread the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood among the distressed society.

Syed Anis Nizami

They remain among the people and unite them with God. Their place are often visited by people who have broken heart, being hurt by the materialistic desires of this world and are unheard by the sound ears. Wounded hearts often finds a joyful healing at such places, empty stomachs are filled with food, downtrodden are clothed, orphans are cared, old and weak abandoned by their families finds a gracious shelter and traveler in search of knowledge and truth finds a spiritual refuge.

This tradition of serving the mankind through unconditional love is continued till today and one of the descendant of his holiness, Syed Anis Nizami, incharge dargah sharif is the living example of this exemplary service.

A young and energetic lawyer by profession and a serviceman by heart who loves to serve distressed, weak and old, people of all kind. A person who fights for the rights of the people in the court of law and remains at the service of humanity at the Courtyard of the Holy Shrine.

He travels around the world to spread the message of humanity and firmly believes in helping the helpless.

During his recent visit to the holy shrine of Hazrat Alauddin Sabir Kalyari in Roorkee, Uttar Pradesh where he paid his homage to the spiritual brother of his holiness Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia and a disciple of Baba Farid Masood Ganj Shakar, a great and renowned Sufi master of India sub-continent.

Syed Anis Nizami organised the feast for the poor and destitutes as a gesture of thanks to the almighty for giving him the opportunity to serve his creation.

He is reachable by people from far and near. He is very active on social media such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube where people of all faith can connect with him through his social media accounts.

He welcomes all without any distinction and creed.

We wish people like him should be blessed with good health and long life so that our distressed societies can benefit from their service.