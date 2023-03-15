Syed Khizar Hussain’s, Fashion Choreographer And Show Director, Creativity And Vision Always Leaves Us In Awe!

Inspiring married Indian women to compete in beauty pageants can help them grow personally and also challenge cultural gender conventions.

Married women can demonstrate their beauty and capabilities in beauty pageants, motivating others and dispelling preconceived notions about women's potential after marriage. A sense of empowerment and boosted self-confidence can also result from taking part in such activities. In the end, encouraging married women to compete in beauty pageants can aid in the elimination of barriers and the advancement of gender equality in society.

Mrs. India Queens a beauty pageant for married women that celebrates and admires the accomplishments and achievements of a wife and mother. Winning a beauty pageant offers a worldwide platform for the victors to represent their country at various International events. It is the country's most credible beauty pageant. Mrs. India Queens is a pageant to discover the freedom of expression and talent for the Women of India.

Their mission is to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and history to the world while also promoting cross-cultural education and information sharing within our country. They fight for the rights of women and children globally and actively participate in charitable causes while opposing all forms of violence. Additionally, they lead conferences and charitable events to promote information exchange and integration of minorities into society.

Mrs. India Queens will be held on April 29, 2023, in Dubai with the diva of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty as the celebrity jury and the very talented Syed Khizar Hussain as the show director and fashion choreographer. Mr. Syed Khizar Hussain will oversee the preparation of the contestants for the Grand Finale by taking charge of both the direction and choreography of the finale.

From preparing the contestants for the ramp walk to posing, Syed will look into it all. He has been in the industry for 12+ years and has been excelling exceptionally. His passion for fashion is evident in every step he choreographs. From the energy he brings to the runway to his unwavering commitment to excellence, Syed's love for this industry is contagious.

He stands out as a maestro of this sector because of his never-ending desire to innovate and push boundaries, which is motivated by his intense enthusiasm for fashion. Everyone around him is motivated and inspired by his passion and his constant pursuit of perfection results in jaw-dropping performances that are sure to make an impression. Attending this beauty pageant will be an unforgettable experience that will immerse individuals in the beauty and grace of the contestants. It will be a truly remarkable event that one would want to be a part of.

