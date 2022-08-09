T-Series Collaborates with Rubik's Cuber Selwyn Santmajor for 'Ek Villain Returns'

On 29th July 2022, "Ek Villain Returns" the spiritual successor of the blockbuster 2014 film "Ek Villain" was released in theaters around India.

This Hindi-language psychological thriller has had film-geeks biting their nails in wait ever since the news of its coming out in 2020. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar with T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures, this movie won the hearts of fans in the theaters.

However, the John Abraham and Disha Patani starer's fanbase has more in store for them than just the movie.

Soon after the movie's release an Instagram reel featuring Rubik's Cuber Selwyn Santmajor went viral, hitting over 1.3 million views within a few days.

In this reel, Selwyn can be seen putting together two portraits of "Ek Villain Returns" using Rubik's cubes. T-series collaborated with him to make this project come to life and these portraits were made at none other than the T-Series office in Mumbai. The portraits consisted of 1144 Rubik's cubes and took a little over 10 hours for him to make.

Selwyn Santmajor began his journey as a sketch artist towards the end of 2012. However, his fine-arts journey never met the encouragement of his peers. After multiple instances of people mocking his art, including a time he was called on stage for his sketch to be laughed at, Selwyn was on the verge of giving up. Stuck in the dilemma of a choice between listening to the world or following his heart, he put on a brave front and decided upon the latter.

Without any formal training or expensive gadgets to his aid, he set his mind to work on his sketches and decided to use the hate he received as fuel for his passion. Staying consistent with practice he eventually improved his sketching and moved on to color portraits, pen portraits, marker portraits, 3D portraits, illusion portraits, and more.

Soon he began to notice the appreciation for his art more so than the hate and carrying the love that came to him he mastered several art techniques.

Today he holds a World Record in Rubik's cubes and has made portraits in this rare art technique that has people from all around the world in awe. Celebrities like Ronaldinho, via his official fan-art page, actors Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani, journalist Faye D'Souza and many more have appreciated his work.

His journey of being discouraged by his people to follow his heart and hitting rock bottom, but then rising from the ashes and proving all those who were against him wrong, has been an inspiration to many. Young cubers around the world look up to him as an artist who stood his ground and made his way to the top.

"With my story, I just want to inspire and motivate people to keep doing what they love and love doing what they do despite all the hate and negativity around" says Selwyn, "I want my story to help people understand that as long as you're passionate and obsessed with learning, you may not always need the most expensive tools or the most expensive training to become better at what you do, all you need is a will to learn."

This year holds a lot in store for him. Starting with making portraits for the Mohit Suri-directed John Abraham starer "Ek Villain Returns", to becoming a global internet sensation with his videos, this cuber artist is only going up from here.

Selwyn Santmajor is currently on his way to creating something never seen before in the history of Rubik's cubes. This will be his second world record.