Tamillionaire strives for Made-in-India innovations to transform into earth-shaking global inventions

Updated on: 02 September,2022 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Knowledge Capital and the vibrant start-up sphere of 75 year young India is paving way to enrich the national innovation ecosystem.

But for innovative ideas to turn into reality, there is a need for changemakers, ordinary individuals like you and me, whose actions ensure that extraordinary innovations of the geniuses become the hope of the marginalized and make the world a better place for all.


 

Welcome to the world of Tamillionaire, a platform where the common man has harnessed his uncommon potential. Tamillionaire is a platform to promote innovators to help them turn entrepreneurs and guide them to breathe life, promote, mentor, incubate, network and connect with other ecosystem players, help with commercialization, licensing, parenting, documentation, legal support among others to help the innovator in their journey.


 

“Tamillionaire believes that wealth creation today needs a reboot with the need for diversification through non-market-linked, curated investment opportunities that go beyond the routine stocks, fixed deposits and gold. Tamillionaire is an investor-first, technology-driven, transparency-focused digital investment platform that caters to the intelligent innovator as well as the innovative investor who seeks a curated alternative investment opportunity,” avers Karthik Swamy, the brain behind Tamillionaire Capital and Innovations.

 

“There is a need to breathe life into Made-in-India innovations that can result in earth-shaking global inventions. This calls for an incubating culture that nurtures inventors to come on a proper platform where genuine innovators from the heart of the hinterlands come together. Tamillionaire’s vision is to build a repository of grassroot, technological innovators backed by traditional knowledge and to upscale innovations to cater to a global market. We help the innovators to be at their ideating best, since we scout, document, help patent, innovate, fund and make a patented idea into a commercially viable solution,” says Karthik Swamy, whose aim is to bring Indian earth-shaking innovations into global trailblazers.

 

