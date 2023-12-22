Tanima Dey Shifts Gear To Launch Her First D2C Brand Named Quesla This December

The brand aims to establish itself as one of the most popular anime clothing brands featuring all trending and unique anime art.

Tanima Dey today announced that she will be launching Quesla, her first direct-to-consumer brand, this December. Quesla is a unisex anime and streetwear clothing brand, a mix of both. The upcoming anime and streetwear brand will serve as a connection between anime and teenagers who are complete anime enthusiasts.

"Quesla is a brand for Gen Z. The brand strives to establish a connection between anime and teenagers through trending anime designs and a huge range of anime-inspired clothing. Focused mostly on oversized t-shirts for hardcore anime fans, Quesla aims to bring a new wave of fashion with its premium yet budget-friendly collection," says the Founder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanima Dey is the founder of Quesla. She is thrilled to launch her first direct-to-consumer brand this December.

Anime designs are a favorite of thousands of teenagers when it comes to stylish clothing. The soon-to-be-launched anime and streetwear clothing brand on the block, Quesla, aims to procure quality anime clothing from various factories they partner with to quench the thirst of anime fashion lovers.

The brand aims to establish itself as one of the most popular anime clothing brands featuring all trending and unique anime art. It will be releasing new anime collections from time to time to keep up with the tastes of the Gen Z population. The brand will also launch curated collections on more themes that are trending in the market along with the upcoming festive season.

Quesla's unisex range includes denim, and troopers are their biggest product category. They eventually plan to capture the entire hip-hop range in the future. The brand caters to the age group of 14 years to 30 years. It aims to foster a meaningful connection between modern-day anime and Gen Z.

Quesla is all set to launch this December. Their carefully curated collection of unisex anime and streetwear clothing will be available for sale online at a bargain.

About Quesla

Quesla is a new-generation anime and streetwear brand that will be launching in December 2023. Founded by Tanima Dey, the direct-to-consumer, digital-first brand offers a well-curated range of products, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, denims, shorts, joggers, and more.

Quesla is the brainchild of Tanima Dey, who has a lot of experience working online with multiple aggregators. She believes it is a well-thought-out decision given the presently emerging direct-to-consumer space.

About Tanima Dey

Tanima Dey has more than a decade of experience in the retail and online space with the Deezeno brand. She has worked majorly with the design team of Deezeno to curate designs using AI prediction.

Tanima Dey created the fast fashion brand Deezeno back in 2013. She curated unique and striking designs for the brand every fifteen days. She has good experience of working with prominent retailers like Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart.

She got the brand placed in Ajio back in 2017, and one of the major categories it served is denim. She also got the brand successfully placed on Koovs the same year. The brand turned out to be positioned among the top 20 brands to be placed on Koovs.