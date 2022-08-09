Tanu Mazumdar conferred with Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2022

Tanu Mazumdar, Chairman of Chanakya Academy and Research Centre felicitated with “Best Emerging Social Worker Providing Free Education in Chhattisgarh” at the first edition of National Fame Awards 2022 presented by Brands Impact.

The award was presented to him by Malaika Arora at the ceremony held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

India’s top branding company Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards aiming to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Congratulating Tanu Mazumdar, Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact said, “It is great to see people working towards the betterment of the society as every effort counts.”

Some of the prominent awardees included actors Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia(Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year) to name a few.

The CARC’s mission is to provide result-based education by providing all necessary inputs, facilities, and environments to empower its students in all possible ways. The core beliefs embraced by the institute as enduring principles are integrity, excellence, accountability, transparency, and empathy. The academy focuses on the holistic development of the students by providing them with the tools and experiences that encourage them to think.

The slogan of the institute “ Chaliye Sikhte Hai” is not just a slogan but a feeling where a lot of aspirations are connected. They are here to bestow the power of problem-solving skills to the students and build up a bunch of creative, independent, informed, incisive and innovative individuals who can contribute to society and build a better place for the next generation.

On receiving the award, Chairman of CARC, Tanu Mazumdar said “I would like to thank my parents and all my well-wishers for supporting me. I would also like to thank Brands Impact for giving me this award, it’s a real honor for me and it will encourage my work for the welfare of society.”

It aims to create empowered minds so that students are able to decide what is good for them, differentiate between right and wrong, and choose opportunities that help build them up and enable them to live in harmony. The vision of the organization is to empower youth and to produce technically skilled manpower with very high moral values that are not only employable but also capable of creating employment for others.

Alongside, he has also worked in the field of women empowerment where he has created a skilled rural women’s team and offered them the opportunity by which they can explore their abilities and strengthen their families from the monetary side.

It is because of his excellent commitment to providing top-notch schooling to the students that he has been felicitated with the National Fame Award 2022.