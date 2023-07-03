Tanvi Grover From Usa Wins Miss Teen India Worldwide 2023

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Tanvi Grover , Fourteen years old Teen , born and raised in the live-it up city New York, USA, has been declared the winner of the Miss Teen India Worldwide 2023, the longest running pageant in India. Miss Teen India Worldwide saw participation from all across the globe, and the best talent of beauty and brains was seen showcasing their talent.
The pageant was held in Pune and Jury panel consisted of eminent celebrities like Rohit Verma, Meenakshi Shishadri, Sandip Soparrkar, Paras Madan and Suresh Thomas. The competition was about 4 rounds that included performance, ramp walk, introduction and Question round as well. She was also awarded the Miss Popularity title during the event.



After winning the title, Tanvi beaming with happiness, said it feels exciting to see how far i’ve come at such a young age and i can’t wait to use this platform to inspire other girls to follow their dreams. Lot has gone before reaching this platform and I have genuinely worked very hard. I was the youngest to win Miss Teen India NY, 2022 and Miss Teen India USA, 2022, then the opportunity came to me to come to Miss Teen world to represent my country USA, and here I am standing as a winner.
She is a young aspiring talent who is not only Self -reliant to the core and a fast learner who always challenges herself with advanced sports and academics. She is an honors student, plays varsity lacrosse, violin, is fluent in Spanish and loves to rap in Punjabi . She has been dancing to Hindi and American songs since the age of 3, and is currently part of an American dance competition team where she competes in various styles of dances that involves (broadway, lyrical, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, ballet and acrobatics. She has attended sessions at New York film academy for acting and is selected by John Hopkins institute of gifted and talented youth for her creative writing skills.


She is passionate about spreading positivity , self-love, instilling realistic beauty standards in youth and strives to break the stigma of social media perfection and if things go wrong remember that it’s a bad day not a bad life.

Her Instagram page: https://instagram.com/tanvi_grover01?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084924195767

 

