Tanvir Logani; A Science Marvel you didn't know you needed!

CRUMACO - A Crucial Kinesiology Breakthrough, INDIA

With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Tanvir Logani practiced Human Performance in the United States, and Europe; working & training alongside eminent coaches and athletes of MLB, NHL, MLS, NBA, NFL, and Bundesliga/Regionaliga in Germany.

His on-field and in-lab R&D experience lie in working with Kinesiologists, Neuroscientists, Sports Scientists, and Nutritionists, in real-time.

He is a certified Nutritionist, Kinesiologist, Performance Specialist, Strength Coach, Sports Medicine Therapist, Sports Physio, Chiropractor & Physiotherapist to name a few.

He is famously called 'Magical Hands' & God's Blessing' amongst patients/athletes.

Tanvir aced traditional, modern, and highly specialized treatment/training techniques and modalities, including Active Release, Fascial Therapy, Muscle-Activation, Westside, Spot Fat reduction, Spinal Manipulation, soft tissue techniques, strength & conditioning, mental training, and nutrition techniques.

Thanks to his extensive knowledge and experience; he is able to diagnose and consummately treat even the most complicated chronic pain issues, and health conditions and help athletes break athletic boundaries.

These conditions frequently involve multiple root causes and triggers, which are further amplified by numerous influencing factors. Even modern sports medicine has struggled to identify these conditions, let alone treat or reverse them.

"If every physical body is different then why do we still have group diets & group sessions ?"

Following, he also

Based on this vast pool of knowledge and experience, Tanvir has developed scientifically backed, robust, tested, and repeatedly proven therapy protocols with a host of well-documented case studies of athletes/patients, worldwide.

CRUMACO (India's 1st Kinesiology Institute), equips Analytical & Sports Science Technology, offering Training Facilities and Expertise with exceptional Treatment Modalities. So this is your chance to reap the benefits of what a deeper understanding of the human body can do.

A Revolution Leading The Kinesiology Wave in India

CRUMACO's Belief:

CRUMACO believes in taking no risks in client-related problems. A customer-centric approach to comprehending and combining the sciences in greater depth so you may realize their advantages. Consequently, they maximize their clients' potential for optimal performance.

CRUMACO's core belief is "We enable Humans to perform better in life and their field of interest and expertise."



With our experience in pain management, exercise science, nutrition, physiology, and kinesiology, we transfer the rules of Physics, Mathematics, and Engineering into knowledge useful to humans.

At Crumaco we cater to both patients & performers; the prevention and the cure. We raise human performance measures, whether it's a desk job or a professional athlete. Our Kinesiologist, Mr. Tanvir Logani has been known to reverse surgeries and enhance performance measures of anyone from any field of work.

He not only caters to patients with back, knee, and neck problems but also to professional athletes such as boxers, basketball professionals, football, cricket, etc to amplify their performance measures.

"The First step towards change is awareness, the second step is Kinesiology"-Tanvir Logani